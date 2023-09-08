EUGENE, Ore. – This year’s Prefontaine Classic, serving as the Wanda Diamond League Final, promises to take fan interaction to new heights.

The festivities begin on Friday, September 15, with a Downtown Eugene gathering called “Alley Fest.” Taking place at 5th Street Public Market Alley from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Pacific time, this event is open to everyone at no cost. The celebration includes interactive activities, giveaways, special guest athletes, University of Oregon cheerleaders, and exclusive deals from local businesses.

Prefontaine Classic “Marshfield Zone”

Before the competitions on Saturday and Sunday, fans can visit the “Marshfield Zone,” a fan-centric area inspired by Steve Prefontaine’s hometown of Coos Bay. Open from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. Pacific time and for two hours after the day’s events, its attractions include a live preview show, the Citius Mag pre-Pre Show, free merchandise, and interactive elements.

The Marshfield Zone will also offer local cuisine, craft beer from Hop Valley brewery, family games, and complimentary pancakes courtesy of the Eugene Marathon and Krusteaz. Postal services by TrackTown USA Post Office will be available for Prefontaine Classic fans wanting to send postcards.

Within Hayward Field, the atmosphere will be electric, fueled by specialized fan sections. Groups such as the Bowerman Track Club and Oregon Track Club will have dedicated areas, as will various youth and community organizations. Students from Coos Bay will even have their own section at Prefontaine Classic, thanks to Oregon Pacific Bank.

Coaching staff from colleges and high schools across the Pacific Northwest will enjoy the events from the Gill Athletics Coaches Area. Members of the newly formed TrackTown USA Kids Club will accompany athletes to the field in a “Youth Buddy” system, aimed at inspiring the next generation.

An interactive platform called “Digital Seat” will enhance the experience further. Scanning a QR code on each seat will lead fans to an exclusive site with games, giveaways, and more. Opportunities to win special merchandise or seat upgrades will be announced throughout the meet.

The Prefontaine Classic is the U.S.’s foremost track and field event, held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field since 1975. A tribute to Steve Prefontaine, it’s a key fixture in the Wanda Diamond League and has had Nike sponsorship since 1978. For details, visit PreClassic.com.