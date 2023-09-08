Shericka Jackson fell short of her targeted 21.34 world record mark, while Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.84 season-best, highlighting today’s (8 Sept) Brussels Diamond League meet. The meet also witnessed Jakob Ingebrigtsen setting a new world 2000m record at the King Baudouin Stadium.

What was Shericka Jackson’s time at the Brussels Diamond League?

Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson ran 21.48 seconds to win the Brussels Diamond League meet on Friday, 8 September 2023. Jackson, who aimed for Flo-Jo‘s 21.34 world 200m record, fell .14 seconds short, despite a strong curve and sprint down the straight.

“It felt really good tonight,” said Jackson, adding, “I definitely feel like I’m getting closer to that world record.”

Jackson’s time set a new meeting record, surpassing the previous best of 21.64 set by former Jamaican sprint queen Merlene Ottey in 1991.

Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, Jackson’s training partner, finished second with a time of 22.31. Jenna Prandini of the United States placed third in 22.47.

“I am very happy with my race,” Jackson said. “For me personally, it’s just about showing up, especially in front of such an amazing crowd. You just have to give it your best, and that’s what I did today.”

In the women’s 100m, Thompson-Herah, the Olympic Games sprint double-double champion, clocked her fastest race of the season at 10.84 seconds.

“It was a tough season, but I’m glad that I’m back in my sprinting form,” said Thompson-Herah, who missed out on Jamaica’s individual sprint team for last month’s Budapest World Athletics Championships.

Thompson-Herah’s win over Natasha Morrison, 10.95, and Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, 10.97, was her second in the past week.

“A couple of nights ago, I ran 10.92 in Bellinzona, and I’m happy to improve that result tonight,” she added. “I feel healthy and was able to keep pushing until the finish line. I hope to get a good result next week as well.”

Jamaicans Rusheen McDonald and Shanieka Ricketts also won at the meet. McDonald took the day’s final track event, finishing in 44.84, beating Alexander Ogando of Dominica, who clocked 44.93.

“I felt a little tired today,” McDonald admitted. “It was a good field, and I’m happy to take the win, but I could have run a faster time.”

Ricketts landed at 15.01 meters in the women’s triple jump, beating Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine, 14.57m, and Thea Lafond of Dominica, 14.49m.

“It was amazing,” Ricketts said. “I had no idea I could jump this far tonight as I also competed in Italy just two days ago. Going over 15m for the first time legally, I am over the moon.”

Americans Chase Ealey and Kenneth Bednarek also secured wins. Ealey was the only thrower over 20 meters in the shot put, with a mark of 20.05m. Bednarek topped the men’s 200m, running 19.79.

“I am very happy with a season-best today,” Bednarek said. “My turn was very good. Despite feeling a bit rusty, what happened at the World Championships was just bad timing.”

In the women’s 400m, American Shamier Little finished third in 50.58. Jamaican Candice McLeod was fifth in 50.82, and Cynthia Bolingo of Belgium won the event in 50.09.

Jamaicans Janieve Russell, 53.80, and Rushell Clayton, 54.10, placed second and third behind Femke Bol of the Netherlands, 52.11. Anna Cockrell of the USA and Andrenette Knight of Jamaica finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 54.29 and 54.75.

Laura Muir of Great Britain led the women’s 1500m, finishing in 3:55.34.

