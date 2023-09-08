Shericka Jackson Falls Short of World Record, Thompson-Herah Hits Season-Best at Brussels Diamond League
Shericka JACKSON wins the Women's 200min a new Diamond League Record time of 21.48s at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on 8 September 2023 Photo Credit: Matthew Quine for Diamond League AG

Shericka Jackson fell short of her targeted 21.34 world record mark, while Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.84 season-best, highlighting today’s (8 Sept) Brussels Diamond League meet. The meet also witnessed Jakob Ingebrigtsen setting a new world 2000m record at the King Baudouin Stadium.

What was Shericka Jackson’s time at the Brussels Diamond League?

Two-time world 200m champion Shericka Jackson ran 21.48 seconds to win the Brussels Diamond League meet on Friday, 8 September 2023. Jackson, who aimed for Flo-Jo‘s 21.34 world 200m record, fell .14 seconds short, despite a strong curve and sprint down the straight.

“It felt really good tonight,” said Jackson, adding, “I definitely feel like I’m getting closer to that world record.”

Jackson’s time set a new meeting record, surpassing the previous best of 21.64 set by former Jamaican sprint queen Merlene Ottey in 1991.
Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, Jackson’s training partner, finished second with a time of 22.31. Jenna Prandini of the United States placed third in 22.47.

“I am very happy with my race,” Jackson said. “For me personally, it’s just about showing up, especially in front of such an amazing crowd. You just have to give it your best, and that’s what I did today.”

In the women’s 100m, Thompson-Herah, the Olympic Games sprint double-double champion, clocked her fastest race of the season at 10.84 seconds.

“It was a tough season, but I’m glad that I’m back in my sprinting form,” said Thompson-Herah, who missed out on Jamaica’s individual sprint team for last month’s Budapest World Athletics Championships.

Thompson-Herah’s win over Natasha Morrison, 10.95, and Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, 10.97, was her second in the past week.
“A couple of nights ago, I ran 10.92 in Bellinzona, and I’m happy to improve that result tonight,” she added. “I feel healthy and was able to keep pushing until the finish line. I hope to get a good result next week as well.”

  • Chase Ealey
  • Elaine THOMPSON HERAH
  • Shanieka RICKETTS
  • Kenneth BEDNAREK
  • Shericka Jackson Falls Short of World Record, Thompson-Herah Hits Season-Best at Brussels Diamond League

Jamaicans Rusheen McDonald and Shanieka Ricketts also won at the meet. McDonald took the day’s final track event, finishing in 44.84, beating Alexander Ogando of Dominica, who clocked 44.93.

“I felt a little tired today,” McDonald admitted. “It was a good field, and I’m happy to take the win, but I could have run a faster time.”
Ricketts landed at 15.01 meters in the women’s triple jump, beating Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine, 14.57m, and Thea Lafond of Dominica, 14.49m.

“It was amazing,” Ricketts said. “I had no idea I could jump this far tonight as I also competed in Italy just two days ago. Going over 15m for the first time legally, I am over the moon.”

Americans Chase Ealey and Kenneth Bednarek also secured wins. Ealey was the only thrower over 20 meters in the shot put, with a mark of 20.05m. Bednarek topped the men’s 200m, running 19.79.
“I am very happy with a season-best today,” Bednarek said. “My turn was very good. Despite feeling a bit rusty, what happened at the World Championships was just bad timing.”

In the women’s 400m, American Shamier Little finished third in 50.58. Jamaican Candice McLeod was fifth in 50.82, and Cynthia Bolingo of Belgium won the event in 50.09.

Jamaicans Janieve Russell, 53.80, and Rushell Clayton, 54.10, placed second and third behind Femke Bol of the Netherlands, 52.11. Anna Cockrell of the USA and Andrenette Knight of Jamaica finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 54.29 and 54.75.
Laura Muir of Great Britain led the women’s 1500m, finishing in 3:55.34.

Brussels Diamond League, which has already published its start-list (8 Sept) 

Tallinn Marathon (9 Sept)

Great North Run (10 Sept)

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)

Previous articleKishane Thompson Sets 9.85 Record but Says, ‘Could Be Better’
Next articleBrussels Diamond League Results: World Record Shattered, Attempts Fall Short, and Personal Bests Achieved
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here