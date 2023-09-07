Shericka Jackson is set to make headlines at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday, 8 September. The Jamaican sprinter has her eye on breaking the 200m world record of 21.34 seconds, set by Florence Griffith Joyner back in 1988.

A glance at the Brussels Diamond League start list suggests Jackson’s primary competition will be the clock. While Jenna Prandini of the USA is the only one outside Jackson to go sub-22 with her personal best of 21.89, the best this season is 22.34. Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas, Jackson’s training partner at MVP, is the second fastest this season at 22.15.

The 21.41s time, clocked in Budapest, won her the world title, and set a new Jamaican record.

“At the World Athletics Championships, I was so close, just a little wind, and I would have been the world record holder. Coach and I have spoken, and I think we are going after it (in the two meets left this year). I hope to get it tomorrow. If I do, then that would probably ease a little pressure off me going into Eugene, but if not, we have another shot at Eugene.”

Shericka Jackson says her mind and body are ready

She added: “There is no perfect race, but I just want to run a good race tomorrow, and once I put everything in place, definitely (the world record is possible) because we are right there, we are so close, knocking on the door.

“My body’s feeling good. My mind is ready. And that’s the best thing I can put together: my mind and my body. Anything is possible tomorrow,” she said.

The Brussels meet provides the sprinter another chance to gun for the historical mark. She’s been inching closer to it, and the world will be watching, eagerly waiting to see if the record that has stood for over three decades might finally fall.

Jackson said Brussels will have Jamaica-like weather on Friday, which, according to her, “and with a new track, once I put everything together, anything is possible, if not here then Eugene ….”

It’s a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it’s Shericka Jackson. All eyes will be on the clock as she blazes down the track in Brussels.

Brussels Diamond League women’s 200m startlist