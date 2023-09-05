ZAGREB, Croatia – World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, renowned for her mastery in the 3000m steeplechase, is set to challenge the global best in the 2000m steeplechase at the upcoming Boris Hanžeković Memorial this Sunday (10 Sept).

The event is a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting, which offers prize money in A and B categories ranging from US$4,000 to US$100. The Boris Hanžeković Memorial Startlist, Meeting Records, Meet Results (Past) and Event Schedule are available.

Beatrice Chepkoech vs The Clock: A World Record Quest in 2000m Steeplechase at Boris Hanžeković Memorial

Chepkoech, a Kenyan long-distance runner who broke the 3000m steeplechase world record in 2018 with a time of 8:44.32, aims to etch her name once more in the annals of athletics. She will be competing against a strong field that includes Slovenia’s Maruša Mišmaš Zrimšek and Albania’s European champion Luiza Gega.

The current women’s 2000m steeplechase record of 5:52.80 was set by Germany’s Gesa Felicitas Krause in 2019.

Event organizers have been targeting world records for the past two years.

In 2021, Francine Nyionsaba achieved the women’s 2000m world record with a time of 5:21.56, while last year, Soufiane El Bakkali narrowly missed setting the men’s 2000m steeplechase all-time best.

How to Boris Hanzekovic Memorial Live Stream? Don’t worry! The information on Live Streaming of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial will be provided before the start of the event.