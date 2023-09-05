From Hungary’s Pal Nemeth Memorial to Italy’s Chiari Street Pole Vault Meet, catch the latest in track and field news, dubbed Global Athletics Roundup.

World medalists, record holders, and rising stars make headlines in the hammer throw, long jump, and pole vault, which were just some of the track and field updates we have to share.

In the latest Global Athletics Roundup >>>

Pal Nemeth Memorial in Szombathely, Hungary

World medalist Bence Halasz delighted home fans at the 5th Pal Nemeth Memorial (WACT Silver) on September 5th. He clinched the men’s hammer throw with a distance of 76.84 meters. Following him were Greek throwers Christos Frantzeskakis at 74.68 and Mihail Anastasakis at 73.71.

In the women’s competition, Danish record holder Katrine Koch Jacobsen prevailed with a throw of 72.35 meters.

Traditional Meet in Cheb, Czech Republic

Also on September 5th, the traditional athletics meet in Cheb featured World finalist Radek Juska, who posted a windy 820 in the long jump (+2.9, legal 797).

In the sprinting events, Patrik Sorm won the 300m with a time of 33.71 seconds, while Ondrej Macik claimed the 150m in 15.57 seconds (+0.5) and Jan Veleba took the 60m in 6.71 seconds (+2.6).

Chiari Street Pole Vault Meet in Italy

Following the women’s events the previous day, the men’s pole vault meet in Chiari on September 5th saw a tight competition. U.S. vaulter Nate Richartz won on count-back with a height of 546, edging out Italy’s Matteo Oliveri, who also vaulted a personal best of 546.

Opava Road Mile in Czech Republic

In another event in the Czech Republic on September 5th, the winners of the Opava road mile were Filip Sasinek with a time of 3:55 and Karolina Sasynova clocking in at 4:38.

Meet in Taufkirchen, Austria

On September 3rd, Lukas Weisshaidinger won the discus throw with a distance of 64.54 meters in Taufkirchen, Austria. He was followed by Germans Henrik Janssen at 62.94 and David Wrobel at 62.32.

Victoria Hudson claimed victory in the javelin with a throw of 57.57 meters.