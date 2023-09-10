ZAGREB, Croatia: Beatrice Chepkoech broke the world best in the 2000m steeplechase with a time of 5:47.42 at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series on Sunday (10 Sept).

She finished ahead of fellow Kenyan Winnie Jemutai (5:52.92), Slovenia’s Marusa Mismas Zrimsek (5:53.38), and Luiza Gega of Albania (5:56.79).

“I had one world record, and now I have two, so I am lucky. It’s not an easy feat. This was merely a stepping stone towards the Diamond League final in Eugene. It’s all about staying focused and positive, and I thank God I was able to perform well this season,” Chepkoech stated.

In the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial men’s 100m, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala won the 100m race in 9.94 (-0.9m/s wind), finishing ahead of Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (10.07) and Italy’s Marcell Jacobs (10.08).

Standout run from Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Hansle Parchment, and Kyree King at Boris Hanzekovic Memorial

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico led the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.47 (-0.7) MR, beating the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser, who clocked 12.64.

“It feels good having a meeting record here, and with this competition, I have finished my European tour,” said Camacho-Quinn.

“I think I did better than at my last competitions and that my start reaction was a lot better. This is my first time in Croatia, the conditions were okay, not too cold and not too hot, but either way, I still have to compete, so it doesn’t really matter,” added Camacho-Quinn.

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.13 (0.0), ahead of the United States’ Daniel Roberts (13.15) and France’s Wilhem Belocian (13.30).

“I would have loved to run faster, but I think it was okay. The start was definitely not perfect. You have to have a good start to run a fast time. I felt like I was rushing a bit, but overall, it was a good execution and I’m still healthy. It was a lovely competition today,” Parchment said.

In other notable performances, Americans Kyree King clocked 20.10 (0.6) in the 200m and Maggie Malone threw 63.71m in the javelin. Spain’s Esther Guerrero recorded 4:02.68 MR in the 1500m.

“The reason everyone is performing so well in Zagreb is that this is one of the last meets on the circuit. The atmosphere and conditions are great, and people are coming here to showcase their abilities and maintain consistency throughout the season. I like to run both the 100m and 200m at every meet I can,” King said.

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts achieved a distance of 14.53 (0.2) in the triple jump, and Slovenia’s Anita Horvat ran 1:59.79 in the 800m.

Ricketts stated, “I’m satisfied with the result and the win. This is my third time here, and as always, the crowd and atmosphere are really supportive. I’m pleased with my season so far. I’m more satisfied with the consistent good jumps I’ve managed to achieve than with my position at the World Championship in Budapest. I’m a bit sad I didn’t secure a medal.”

In men’s discus, Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh led with 68.48m, followed by Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres at 66.54m. Sandra Perkovic of Serbia won the women’s event with a throw of 67.71m, ahead of Italy’s Daisy Osakue (63.68) and Marija Tolj of Croatia (63.39).

Ahmed Jaziri of Tunisia won the 3000m steeplechase with a personal best (PB) of 8:14.93, ahead of Spain’s Ibrahim Ezzaydouni (8:16.78). Six additional personal bests were recorded in the field. British athletes Laviai Nielsen and Daniel Rowden won in the 400m (50.93) and 800m (1:44.96), respectively.

Dominic Lobalu of South Sudan won a high-quality 3000m race in 7:33.95 MR, beating Norway’s Henrik Ingebrigtsen (7:34.80 PB) and Jonas Raess of Switzerland, who set a new national record (NR) with 7:35.12. National records also fell at positions 6-8, marked by Canada’s Kieran Lumb (7:36.46 NR), Serbia’s Elzan Bibic (7:37.03), and Uruguay’s Santiago Catrofe, who set a South American record with 7:37.15.

