VA Showcase --- Adaejah Hodge scores big U17 girls 100m victory at Carifta Games 2022
The VA Showcase, a premier high school track and field event, witnessed remarkable performances, with Adaejah Hodge and Quincy Wilson setting the stage on fire with their stellar runs.

Adaejah Hodge from Montverde Academy Track and Field sprinted to an astounding victory in the girls’ invitational 300m, clocking a breathtaking time of 36.97 seconds. Hodge’s performance was a standout moment, showcasing her exceptional speed and athletic talent.

In the boys’ invitational 500m, Quincy Wilson, the sophomore sensation from Bullis Track, etched his name in the record books. Wilson’s blistering pace led him to a U.S. No. 2 all-time mark of 1:01.27, narrowly missing Will Sumner’s national high school record by just 0.02 seconds. This incredible feat highlighted Wilson’s potential as a rising star in track and field.

VA Showcase Heats Up: Brahe-Pedersen and Hodge Set Stage for 60m Showdown

Also, the USATF girls’ 60m prelims at the VA Showcase provided a glimpse of the intense competition expected in the final. Mia Brahe-Pedersen and Adaejah Hodge were the standouts, with Brahe-Pedersen leading the pack with a U.S. No. 1 time of 7.28 seconds, closely followed by Hodge’s impressive 7.31 seconds.

The boys’ invitational mile saw another thrilling race, with Noah Valyo clinching the title. The Wolfpack Track and Field Club signee from Athens Drive, North Carolina, secured victory in a nail-biting finish, recording a time of 4:13.59.

On the girls’ side, the invitational mile was dominated by Logan St. John Kletter of Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Kletter set a blistering pace to win the event, clocking in at 4:48.08, underscoring her status as a top competitor.

In a tale of resilience, McKenzie Travis from Evangelical Christian School in Florida overcame an early setback. After a disqualification in the 200m rounds, Travis made a remarkable comeback in the 55m prelims, registering a U.S. No. 1 time of 6.85 seconds. This comeback story highlighted the spirit of determination and mental toughness inherent in elite athletics.

The VA Showcase thus not only celebrated the achievements of these young athletes but also showcased the depth of talent and competitive spirit in high school track and field.

