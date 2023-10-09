Share the News: Tap to Share

Adaejah Hodge, the young track and field sensation from the British Virgin Islands, has ignited anticipation of the track and field community with her recent social media post.

Playfully asking, “Am I coming back home?! And will I bring my DAWG?! 🐶 #notcommitted #uga #sic’em,” Hodge has hinted at the possibility of her next collegiate chapter University of Georgia.

As Hodge embarks on visits to potential schools for her collegiate athletic and educational journey, one question looms large: Is she leaning towards the University of Georgia, a prestigious institution renowned for its outstanding athletic programs?

At just 17 years old, Hodge has already emerged as one of the most promising sprinters in her age group, both on the national and international stages. Her impressive list of achievements underscores her boundless potential.

In 2022, she clinched titles as the Carifta Games U17 sprint double champion and was honored with the prestigious Austin Sealey Award. Yet, Hodge’s ambitions extended beyond regional competitions. She proudly represented the British Virgin Islands in the women’s 200m at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships, further solidifying her status as a rising star.

During the past winter season, Adaejah Hodge made waves by setting national high school and World Under-20 indoor records in the 200 meters, with an astonishing time of 22.33 at New Balance Nationals Indoor. Her prowess continued on the outdoor track, where she secured the national championship in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.64 seconds at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor. Her remarkable season-best 200 time of 22.60 seconds ranked second nationally among girls’ prep competitors that spring.

Notably, Hodge also claimed the third spot in the national rankings for the 100 meters, clocking an impressive 11.11 seconds. Both her 100 and 200-meter times secured places among the Top 10 clockings in girls’ prep history.

On the academic front, Hodge pursued her education at Montverde Academy in Georgia, where her exceptional track talents garnered significant attention. Last year, she earned the prestigious title of Georgia High Schools Association Track and Field Athlete of the Year, a testament to her burgeoning career.

As Adaejah Hodge takes these pivotal steps in her journey, the sporting world eagerly awaits her decision, which may very well lead her to the University of Georgia.