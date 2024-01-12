Jamaican athletes Ackera Nugent and Corey Jones showcased their exceptional talents at the Arkansas Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the University of Arkansas campus.

Ackera Nugent triumphed in the women’s 60m dash, clocking a swift 7.35 seconds, narrowly edging out Jada Baylark of the United States, who finished with a close 7.36 seconds. Following them was Rosey Effiong from Arkansas, who completed the race in 7.45 seconds.

Earlier, in the heats, Nugent was the fastest qualifier with 7.38. Joanne Reid, another Jamaican representing Arkansas, was the third fastest qualifier with 7.52. She ran 7.45 in the final for 5th place.

Corey Jones, another Jamaican standout, dominated the men’s shot put event with an impressive throw of 17.28 meters (56-08.50), taking the top spot. He was followed by Desmond Fraizer from UT-Arlington, who threw 15.85 meters, and Aidan Patton from Central Arkansas with a throw of 15.76 meters.

Julian Forde tops 60m dash at Arkansas Invitational

In the men’s 60m, Julian Forde of Louisiana Tech emerged victorious with a time of 6.74 seconds, beating Ibrahim Fuseini of Texas A&M-Commerce and Gabriel Torres of Little Rock, who finished in 6.75 seconds and 6.77 seconds, respectively.

The women’s 60m hurdles was a closely contested event, with Great Britain’s Cindy Sember securing first place with a time of 8.06 seconds. She was closely followed by Michelle Atherley of the United States and Destiny Huven of Arkansas.

The women’s 300m saw Mariana Shostak from Ukraine clinch victory in 37.71 seconds. Jamie Sancho of Louisiana Tech won the men’s 300m with a time of 34.16 seconds, followed by Mohamed Soumare of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Rodney Heath Jr. of Louisiana Tech.

In the Arkansas Invitational field, Celeste Sela from Texas A&M-Commerce led the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.97 meters, while Jedidiah Udunna from UT-Rio Grande won the men’s long jump with 7.59 meters.

The women’s high jump saw Saara Hakanen from Oklahoma State taking the top spot over A’riel Williams from Louisiana Tech, despite both clearing 1.78 meters.

