Shawnti Jackson, the Pan Am U20 champion and USA’s high school record holder, made a striking debut in her first year of college at the Arkansas Invitational held at the Randal Tyson Stadium on Friday (12 Jan).

Competing for the University of Arkansas, Shawnti Jackson claimed victory in the Women’s 400m with an outstanding time of 52.10 seconds. Her teammate Kaylyn Brown followed in second place with a time of 53.04 seconds, while Paris Peoples of the United States secured the third spot in 53.14 seconds.

2024 Arkansas Invitational



Women's 400m

1) 52.10 Shawnti Jackson [PR, No. 12 UA]

(No. 10 on World all-time U20 list)

(No. 9 on US all-time U20 list)



2) 53.04 Kaylyn Brown [PR ind/out]

3) 53.14 Paris Peoples (Alum)

4) 53.28 Ashanti Denton



Jackson betters outdoor best of 52.29 pic.twitter.com/bt5Q2lAcuR — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) January 12, 2024

In the Men’s 400m, Zyan Greene from Coffeyville Community College topped the field with a time of 47.71 seconds. Evan Sanni-Thomas from Tulsa University came in second with a time of 47.80 seconds, and Johnathan Crawford, also from Coffeyville CC, finished third in 48.15 seconds.

The Women’s 600m race was won by Sanu Jallow from Arkansas, who clocked 1:26.52. Gabija Galvydyte from Oklahoma State University finished second with a time of 1:28.48.

Oklahoma State’s DeJuana McArthur led the Men’s 600m race, clocking 1:16.75to beat TJ Tomlyanovich from Arkansas with a time of 1:17.58, and Brandon Battle, another Arkansas athlete, who finished in 1:18.03 for the third spot.

In the Women’s mile, Logan Jolly from the United States secured first place with a time of 4:35.73. Mary Ellen Eudaly of Arkansas was close behind, finishing in 4:36.36, and Yazmine Wright, also representing the United States, completed the top three in 4:38.82.

The Men’s mile race saw Austen Dalquist from the United States emerge as the winner in 3:58.20. He was closely followed by Reuben Reina of Arkansas who finished in 3:59.91, and Brian Barraza, another United States athlete, who completed the race in 4:00.36.

