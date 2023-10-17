Share the News: Tap to Share

Teenage sprint sensation, Adaejah Hodge, continues her university visits to determine her future in education and athletics. Her latest stop was at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

In an Instagram post, she humorously pondered, “The Mecca is calling… Am I their +1?! 🐯👑#notcommitted #lsu #geauxtigers?!”

As Hodge explores potential schools for her collegiate journey, one question emerges: Is LSU, renowned for its exceptional athletic programs, her top choice?

Brianna Lyston Cheers on Adaejah Hodge’s LSU Contemplation

Brianna Lyston, the Jamaican World U20 200m champion and LSU student, replied to Adaejah Hodge’s tweet, showing support with, “okay Daejah🐯💜.”

At a youthful 17-year-old, Adaejah Hodge has already established herself as one of the most promising sprinters in her age category, gaining nationally and internationally recognition. Her impressive list of achievements serves as a testament to her boundless potential.

In 2022, she claimed the titles of Carifta Games U17 sprint double champion and was honored with the prestigious Austin Sealey Award. Hodge’s aspirations, however, extend far beyond regional competitions. She proudly represented the British Virgin Islands in the women’s 200m at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships, solidifying her status as an emerging star on the global stage.

During the recent winter season, Adaejah Hodge made significant waves by setting national high school and World Under-20 indoor records in the 200 meters, clocking an astonishing time of 22.33 at the New Balance Nationals Indoor. Her exceptional performances continued on the outdoor track, where she clinched the national championship in the 200-meter dash with an impressive time of 22.64 seconds at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor. Her remarkable season-best 200 time of 22.60 seconds ranked second nationally among girls’ prep competitors that spring.

Notably, Hodge also secured the third spot in the national rankings for the 100 meters, recording an impressive 11.11 seconds. Both her 100 and 200-meter times earned her a place among the Top 10 clockings in girls’ prep history.

On the academic front, Hodge pursued her education at Montverde Academy in Georgia, where her exceptional track talents garnered significant attention. Last year, she received the prestigious title of Georgia High Schools Association Track and Field Athlete of the Year, further highlighting her promising career.

As Adaejah Hodge takes these significant steps in her journey, the sporting world eagerly anticipates her decision, which may very well lead her to LSU.