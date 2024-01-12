Shericka Jackson is set to clash with her training partner Natasha Morrison in the third heat of the women’s 60m dash at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet on Saturday, January 13.
The event, to be held at GC Foster College in Angels, Spanish Town, features Jackson competing from lane eight in what promises to be a highly anticipated showdown. Shericka Jackson is the back-to-back World 200m champion, 100m bronze medallist and Diamond League sprint double champion.
The short sprint will commence with an exciting first heat featuring Tina Clayton, a two-time World U20 100m champion. She will be up against MVP teammates Anthonique Strachan and Sada Williams, the latter being Barbados’ back-to-back World Championships 400m bronze medallist.
The second heat includes a strong lineup with Jonielle Smith, Shockoria Wallace, Jodean Williams, and Tia Clayton. Meanwhile, the fourth heat will see Serena Cole, Ramona Burchell, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, and Amoi Brown competing.
Women’s 60m dash startlist:
Section 1 Timed Finals.
- Briana Francis, 20, Utech
- Jaden Bennett, 19, Utech
- Asasia Malcolm, 18, Utech
- Trishauna Matthews, 25, Utech
- Luana Lewis, 19, Utech
- Michala Virgo, 16, Utech
Section 2 Timed Finals
- Doniellia Lewis, 17, Holmwood
- Kishawna Niles, 18, Utech
- Alexia Beckford, 18, Utech
- Akrisa Eristee, 20, Utech
- Annalice Brady, 19, Utech
- Deandra Harris, 16, Utech
Section 3 Timed Finals
- Tia Clayton, 19, MVP
- Janeek Brown, 25, MVP
- Shockoria Wallace, 30, MVP
- Jodean Williams, 29, Sprintec
- Shana Kay Anderson, 20, Utech
- Krystal Sloley, 21, Utech
- Mickaell Moodie, 21, G C Foster
Section 4 Timed Finals
- Serena Cole, 19, MVP
- Natasha Morrison, 30, MVP
- Remona Burchell, 31, Sprintec
- Tina Clayton, 19, MVP
- Amoi Brown, 24, MVP
- Sada Williams, 25, MVP
- Jonielle Smith, 27, MVP
Kishane Thompson, teammate of Shericka Jackson at MVP, starts the season with a 60m dash
In the men’s category, Kishane Thompson, who made waves in 2023 with times of 9.91, 9.99, 9.85 and 9.87, will compete against long jumper Tajay Gayle and Andre Dacres in heat three. Rohan Watson, notable for his sub-10 times and a World final appearance in 2023, will take part in heat five.
Additionally, Odaine McPherson and Ramone Barnswell will feature in heat two, with Rusheen McDonald and Michael Sharpe in heat four. Michael Campbell is slated to run in heat seven.
Men’s 60m startlist:
Section 1 Timed Finals
- Daniel Austin, 21, Utech
- Jamar Reid, 19, MVP
- Chevaugh Parkinson, 22, G C Foster
- Kasheem Green, 26, MVP
- Clive Esson, 20, Utech
- Tevin Hyman, 18, G C Foster
- Javae Gordon, 19, Utech
- Milton Sergeant, 20, Utech
Section 2 Timed Finals
- Davy Lee, 28, MVP
- Jafar Moore, 20, Utech
- Glenford Williams, 18, MVP
- Raymond Richards, 22, Utech
- Devaughnte Montaque, 19, Utech
- Tadayne Gordon, 22, Utech
- Christopher Gibson, 23, MVP
- Andrae Dacres, 22, G C Foster
Section 3 Timed Finals
- Nicholai Blossom, 20, Utech
- Tyrece Hyman, 18, MVP
- Davin Fleming, 22, G C Foster
- David Tomlinson, 22, G C Foster
- Romal Sewell, 27, MVP
- Kristoff Wilson, 21, MVP
- Shawn Bryan, 19, Utech
- Jahiem Diosi, 22, G C Foster
Section 4 Timed Finals
- Earl Simmonds, 21, G C Foster
- Emil Gordon, 20, Utech
- Demar Sayles, 23, MVP
- Odain Sommerville, 22, Utech
- Shawn-D Thompson, 26, Sprintec
- Jhordane Morgan, 19, G C Foster
- Norman Pittersgill, 26, MVP
- Jalen Dyett, 23, MVP
Section 5 Timed Finals
- Jordan James, 21, G C Foster
- Joel Bryan, 22, MVP
- Wendell Miller, 20, MVP
- Mario Williams, 27, MVP
- Najay Mickiel, 20, Utech
- Jerome Grant, 18, EXED
- Michael Sharp, 26, G C Foster
- Javanne White, 21, Motorcade
Section 6 Timed Finals
- Ryan Webber, 20, Utech
- Ramone Barnswell, 35, MVP
- Jevaughn Whyte, 22, G C Foster
- Mckish Compton, 26, G C Foster
- Zeneal Fearon, 26, MVP
- Rusheen McDonald, 31, MVP
- 7. Gary Card, 16, Wolmers Boys
- Odario Phillips, 26, MVP
Section 7 Timed Finals
- Micheal Campbell, 26, MVP
- Jeevan Newby, 19, Motorcade
- Kishane Thompson, 22, MVP
- Rohan Watson, 21, MVP
- Tajay Gayle, 27, MVP
- Nishion Ebanks, 23, MVP
- Odaine McPherson, 24, G C Foster
The high school division will showcase Edwin Allen’s Theianna-Lee Terrelonge in section eight of the Class 2 girls’ 200m. Terrelonge is coming off a personal best of 11.30 seconds in the 100m at last year’s Purewater JC R. Danny William Meet.
Lacovia’s Sabrina Dockery, who recently clocked a personal best of 10.75 seconds in the 100m, will run in section ten of the Class 2 girls’ 200m. The Class 1 boys’ 200m dash will feature Tramaine Todd of STETHS and Yourie Clarke of KC.
