Shericka Jackson is set to clash with her training partner Natasha Morrison in the third heat of the women’s 60m dash at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet on Saturday, January 13.

The event, to be held at GC Foster College in Angels, Spanish Town, features Jackson competing from lane eight in what promises to be a highly anticipated showdown. Shericka Jackson is the back-to-back World 200m champion, 100m bronze medallist and Diamond League sprint double champion.

The short sprint will commence with an exciting first heat featuring Tina Clayton, a two-time World U20 100m champion. She will be up against MVP teammates Anthonique Strachan and Sada Williams, the latter being Barbados’ back-to-back World Championships 400m bronze medallist.

The second heat includes a strong lineup with Jonielle Smith, Shockoria Wallace, Jodean Williams, and Tia Clayton. Meanwhile, the fourth heat will see Serena Cole, Ramona Burchell, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, and Amoi Brown competing.

Women’s 60m dash startlist:

Section 1 Timed Finals.

Briana Francis, 20, Utech Jaden Bennett, 19, Utech Asasia Malcolm, 18, Utech Trishauna Matthews, 25, Utech Luana Lewis, 19, Utech Michala Virgo, 16, Utech

Section 2 Timed Finals

Doniellia Lewis, 17, Holmwood Kishawna Niles, 18, Utech Alexia Beckford, 18, Utech Akrisa Eristee, 20, Utech Annalice Brady, 19, Utech Deandra Harris, 16, Utech

Section 3 Timed Finals

Tia Clayton, 19, MVP Janeek Brown, 25, MVP Shockoria Wallace, 30, MVP Jodean Williams, 29, Sprintec Shana Kay Anderson, 20, Utech Krystal Sloley, 21, Utech Mickaell Moodie, 21, G C Foster

Section 4 Timed Finals

Serena Cole, 19, MVP Natasha Morrison, 30, MVP Remona Burchell, 31, Sprintec Tina Clayton, 19, MVP Amoi Brown, 24, MVP Sada Williams, 25, MVP Jonielle Smith, 27, MVP

Kishane Thompson, teammate of Shericka Jackson at MVP, starts the season with a 60m dash

In the men’s category, Kishane Thompson, who made waves in 2023 with times of 9.91, 9.99, 9.85 and 9.87, will compete against long jumper Tajay Gayle and Andre Dacres in heat three. Rohan Watson, notable for his sub-10 times and a World final appearance in 2023, will take part in heat five.

Additionally, Odaine McPherson and Ramone Barnswell will feature in heat two, with Rusheen McDonald and Michael Sharpe in heat four. Michael Campbell is slated to run in heat seven.

Men’s 60m startlist:

Section 1 Timed Finals

Daniel Austin, 21, Utech Jamar Reid, 19, MVP Chevaugh Parkinson, 22, G C Foster Kasheem Green, 26, MVP Clive Esson, 20, Utech Tevin Hyman, 18, G C Foster Javae Gordon, 19, Utech Milton Sergeant, 20, Utech

Section 2 Timed Finals

Davy Lee, 28, MVP Jafar Moore, 20, Utech Glenford Williams, 18, MVP Raymond Richards, 22, Utech Devaughnte Montaque, 19, Utech Tadayne Gordon, 22, Utech Christopher Gibson, 23, MVP Andrae Dacres, 22, G C Foster

Section 3 Timed Finals

Nicholai Blossom, 20, Utech Tyrece Hyman, 18, MVP Davin Fleming, 22, G C Foster David Tomlinson, 22, G C Foster Romal Sewell, 27, MVP Kristoff Wilson, 21, MVP Shawn Bryan, 19, Utech Jahiem Diosi, 22, G C Foster

Section 4 Timed Finals

Earl Simmonds, 21, G C Foster Emil Gordon, 20, Utech Demar Sayles, 23, MVP Odain Sommerville, 22, Utech Shawn-D Thompson, 26, Sprintec Jhordane Morgan, 19, G C Foster Norman Pittersgill, 26, MVP Jalen Dyett, 23, MVP

Section 5 Timed Finals

Jordan James, 21, G C Foster Joel Bryan, 22, MVP Wendell Miller, 20, MVP Mario Williams, 27, MVP Najay Mickiel, 20, Utech Jerome Grant, 18, EXED Michael Sharp, 26, G C Foster Javanne White, 21, Motorcade

Section 6 Timed Finals

Ryan Webber, 20, Utech Ramone Barnswell, 35, MVP Jevaughn Whyte, 22, G C Foster Mckish Compton, 26, G C Foster Zeneal Fearon, 26, MVP Rusheen McDonald, 31, MVP 7. Gary Card, 16, Wolmers Boys Odario Phillips, 26, MVP

Section 7 Timed Finals

Micheal Campbell, 26, MVP Jeevan Newby, 19, Motorcade Kishane Thompson, 22, MVP Rohan Watson, 21, MVP Tajay Gayle, 27, MVP Nishion Ebanks, 23, MVP Odaine McPherson, 24, G C Foster

The high school division will showcase Edwin Allen’s Theianna-Lee Terrelonge in section eight of the Class 2 girls’ 200m. Terrelonge is coming off a personal best of 11.30 seconds in the 100m at last year’s Purewater JC R. Danny William Meet.

Lacovia’s Sabrina Dockery, who recently clocked a personal best of 10.75 seconds in the 100m, will run in section ten of the Class 2 girls’ 200m. The Class 1 boys’ 200m dash will feature Tramaine Todd of STETHS and Yourie Clarke of KC.

