World 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams secured a second-place finish in the Women’s 60m at the 2024 Clemson Invitational, leading a strong Jamaican contingent that included victories from Leah Anderson, Jehlani Gordon and Lafranz Campbell in their respective races.

Williams, known for her achievements in the sprint hurdles, clocked in at 7.25 seconds in the Women’s 60m, showcasing her versatility across sprint events. The event was won by Kaila Jackson from Georgia, who crossed the finish line in 7.19 seconds, while Autumn Wilson, another Georgia athlete, completed the podium with a time of 7.28 seconds.

The Men’s 60m was a tight race with Jehlani Gordon of Georgia taking the top spot in 6.60 seconds. Jamal Miller from Campbell followed closely with a personal best of 6.64 seconds, and Clemson’s Cameron Rose also notched a personal best with 6.65 seconds to finish third.

In the Women’s 400m, Jamaican athlete Leah Anderson delivered an impressive performance, winning the race with a time of 51.95 seconds. Bailey Lear followed in second place with a time of 52.62 seconds, and Haley Tate from Georgia marked her personal best with a time of 54.36 seconds, securing third place.

The Men’s 60m hurdles saw Jamaican Lafranz Campbell emerge as the winner at 7.74 seconds. Giano Roberts, an unattached athlete, finished closely behind at 7.76 seconds, while Jerome Campbell from Northern Colorado took third place with a season-best time of 7.78 seconds.

Charokee Young finishes 2nd at Clemson Invitational

In the Women’s 600m, Clemson’s Gladys Chepngetich secured the win in 1:28.22, while PUMA’s Charokee Young, another Jamaican athlete, finished in second place with a time of 1:29.45. NIKE athlete Quanera Hayes rounded out the top three with 1:29.49.

Other notable performances included Hossam Hatib from Georgia leading the Men’s 400m with a time of 46.99 seconds. Tomas Kersulis of Cornell finished second in 47.30 seconds, and Jamel Miller from Campbell recorded a personal best with 47.34 seconds, claiming the third spot.

Jake Ulrich of the Garden State Track Club led the Men’s 600m mile with a time of 1:15.94. Tarees Rhoden from Clemson set a personal best with 1:16.10, and Jameson Miller from Georgia Tech also achieved a personal best of 1:18.83.

The Women’s 60m hurdles saw Amber Hughes, competing unattached, finish first in 8.19 seconds. Cortney Jones, also unattached, came in second at 8.21 seconds, followed by Clemson’s Oneka Wilson, also Jamaican, in third with a time of 8.31 seconds.

The meet also featured strong performances in the Women’s 1 mile, where Georgia’s Sophia Baker set a personal best with a winning time of 4:53.00. Clemson’s Madison Roush and Madelyn Dinneen followed with personal bests of 4:53.29 and 4:56.15, respectively.

In the Men’s 1 mile, Georgia’s Karl Heron triumphed with a time of 4:08.11, with Zack Truitt and Cole Heron, also from Georgia, finishing in 4:10.81 and 4:11.04, respectively.

In the field events at the Clemson Invitational, the long jump showcased good performances from both men and women athletes.

In the Women’s Long Jump, unattached athlete Madison Richards took the top spot with a leap of 6.31 meters (20 feet, 8½ inches), while Ameia Wilson from Georgia Tech secured the second position with a jump of 6.03 meters (19 feet, 9½ inches).

The Men’s Long Jump saw outstanding efforts as well, with Isaac Grimes, competing unattached, achieving a remarkable distance of 8.01 meters (26 feet, 3½ inches) to win the event. Zavien Wolfe from Georgia, a freshman, followed closely with a commendable jump of 7.67 meters (25 feet, 2 inches), earning him the second place.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity