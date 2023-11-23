Share the News: Tap to Share

ATHENS, Georgia – Adaejah Hodge, the teenage sprint prodigy from the British Virgin Islands, has announced her commitment to the University of Georgia, ending a period of intense speculation over her collegiate choice.

Adaejah Hodge, a standout at Montverde Academy in Georgia and a name rapidly gaining recognition on the international track scene, chose Georgia after considering offers from Louisiana State University (LSU) and the University of Texas at Austin among others.

“Home sweet home,” Hodge commented on her decision, which the University of Georgia also announced with an enthusiastic social media post welcoming her to Athens.

“#DAWGSEASON 🔥 Welcome to Athens, @daejahdaej,” the University of Georgia posted on social media.

The 17-year-old’s decision comes on the back of a stellar high school career that saw her earn the title of Georgia High Schools Association Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Her achievements extend beyond national borders, with Hodge claiming the Carifta Games U17 sprint double champion title and receiving the Austin Sealey Award in 2022.

Adaejah Hodge in Budapest 2023

Adaejah Hodge’s prowess was on full display at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships, where she represented the British Virgin Islands in the women’s 200m. Her performance there confirmed her status as an emerging talent on the global athletics stage.

During the winter, Adaejah Hodge made headlines by setting national high school and World Under-20 indoor records in the 200 meters, clocking a remarkable 22.33 seconds at the New Balance Nationals Indoor. She continued her dominance outdoors, winning the 200-meter dash at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor with a time of 22.64 seconds, and her season-best of 22.60 seconds ranked her second nationally among girls’ prep competitors that spring.

In addition to her 200m accolades, Hodge also made her mark in the 100 meters, securing the third spot in the national rankings with a time of 11.11 seconds. These times place her among the Top 10 in girls’ prep history, underscoring her potential as a future star in track and field.

Hodge’s move to the University of Georgia is seen as a significant boost for their athletics program, adding a sprinter of international caliber to their ranks.

