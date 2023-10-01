Will Adaejah Hodge, the young track and field sensation from the British Virgin Islands, commit to the Texas Longhorns for her collegiate athletic and educational journey?

The Texas Longhorns boast one of the most renowned athletic programs in the United States. However, despite visiting the school, Hodge hasn’t yet decided if that’s where she’ll continue her upward trajectory. As she contemplates her next significant move, the athletic community is keen to see what the future holds for this standout young athlete. ALSO READ: Adaejah Hodge Shatters World Record in the 200-Meter Race

Adaejah Hodge’s Next Sprint: From British Virgin Islands to the Texas Longhorns?

“Will I trade my board for a cowgirl hat?” she mused on Instagram, adding the hashtags #notcommitted, #universityoftexasataustin, and #officialvisit. ALSO READ: Massive Blow: Adaejah Hodge Out of 100m Clash with Alana Reid

At just 17 years old, Hodge has already emerged as one of the most promising sprinters in her age group, both nationally and internationally.

She boasts a string of accolades that highlight her potential. In 2022, she seized titles as the Carifta Games U17 sprint double champion and received the prestigious Austin Sealey Award. She didn’t limit herself to regional competitions; Hodge also represented the British Virgin Islands in the women’s 200m at the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships.

This past winter, Adaejah Hodge set national high school and World Under-20 indoor records in the 200, breaking the tape in 22.33 at New Balance Nationals Indoor. The 5-foot-2 junior won the national championship in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.64 seconds at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor this past season. Hodge’s best 200 time of the season of 22.60 seconds ranked No. 2 nationally among girls prep competitors this spring. Hodge ranked No. 3 nationally in the 100 (11.11) with both her 100 and 200 times ranking among the Top 10 clockings in girls prep history.

On the educational front, Hodge attended Montverde Academy in Georgia, where her track talents have not gone unnoticed. Last year, she was bestowed the title of Georgia High Schools Association Track and Field Athlete of the Year—a high honor that underscores her burgeoning career.