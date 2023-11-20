Elaine Thompson-Herah won her first Commonwealth Games title, clocking 10.95 (+0.4) to beat Julien Alfred 11.01 and Daryll Neita 11.07
Elaine Thompson-Herah Embarks on New Journey with Coach Reynaldo Walcott

Two-time Olympic Games sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has taken on Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach. Walcott, who also trains Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is based at the Elite Performance Track Club.

After claiming her second consecutive sprint double titles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Elaine Thompson-Herah left Stephen Francis’ MVP Track Club to be coached by her husband, Derron, towards the end of 2021. Under this new guidance, she won her first World Championships 100m medal, a bronze, in Eugene 2022. However, she did not make the Jamaican individual team for Budapest 2023. She ran in the heats of the 4x100m and Jamaica won silver behind USA in the final.

Post-Jamaica Trials, Thompson-Herah began training with coach Shanikie Osbourne, achieving sub-11 second times, including 10.79 and 10.84, towards the end of the season. However, compensation negotiations to continue with Osbourne were unsuccessful, leading to their separation.

Elaine Thompson-Herah expressing her gratitude

On Monday, Andi Sports Management announced, “Going forward, Mrs. Thompson-Herah will be under the guidance of Coach Reynaldo Walcott of Elite Performance Track Club.

“In expressing her gratitude, Elaine Thompson-Herah extends heartfelt thanks to her fans and well-wishers for the overwhelming love and support they have shown her during this transitional period. The outpouring of encouragement has been a source of inspiration for Elaine, reinforcing the profound connection she shares with her global fan base.

“Amidst this transition, Mrs. Thompson-Herah remains as dedicated as ever to her craft, demonstrating an unequivocal focus on the path ahead. Her commitment to excellence is unwavering, and she is resolute in her pursuit of defending the double Olympic Titles she so triumphantly earned.

Thompson-Herah is gearing up to defend her titles in Paris 24, aiming to become the first woman to win the sprint double three times consecutively.

