Share the News: Tap to Share

Michelle Smith, a 17-year-old track and field standout from the US Virgin Islands, has made a pivotal career move by committing to the University of Georgia.

Michelle Smith, a student at Montverde Academy in Florida, has rapidly ascended to prominence in the sport. Ranked as the third top recruit in the United States for the Class of 2023, her decision to join the University of Georgia is seen as a coup for the college’s track and field program.

The young athlete first captured international attention at the 2022 Carifta Games in Kingston. There, she clinched gold in both the U-17 Girls 400m hurdles, clocking in at 58.61, and the 800m with a time of 2:10.78. Smith continued her streak of excellence in Nassau the following year, competing in the U-20 category and improving her times to 57.69 in the 400m hurdles and 2:09.72 in the 800m. She also represented her country at the World U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, finishing the 400m hurdles (57.48).

Michelle Smith’s national achievements are equally remarkable.

She won the national senior titles at the St. Croix Educational Complex High School, excelling in the 100m and 400m hurdles with times of 11.83 and 57.44, respectively. Her performances at the NACAC U-18 Championships in Costa Rica were outstanding, where she won both the 400m hurdles (56.99) and the 800m (2:09.90). Smith also earned a silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the Pan Am Under-20 Championships and finished fourth at the Pan Am Championships.

A notable highlight of Smith’s career to date was setting a personal best and national record of 56.66 in the 400m hurdles at the Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout.

Michelle Smith’s decision to join the University of Georgia is viewed as a promising development in her track and field journey, where she is expected to continue her rapid ascent in the sport. Her commitment adds to the University’s reputation for nurturing top-tier athletic talent and is a clear indication of the strength and depth of the upcoming collegiate track and field season.