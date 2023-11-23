Share the News: Tap to Share Christopher Taylor Expresses Career Doubts: ‘I Don’t Believe I Belong in This Sport Anymore’">

Jamaican quarter-miler Christopher Taylor, currently serving a ban from the sport due to Anti-Doping Violations, has expressed uncertainty about his future in track and field.

Taylor, who has lost his Puma contract and has not trained since the incident, stated, “I haven’t made a decision about my future as yet, but deep down, I don’t believe I belong in this sport anymore.”

In an interview with Nationwide Radio, Christopher Taylor, who received a 30-month ban, commented, “because of this whole experience I had, I don’t think I have a place in the sport anymore.”

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) imposed a 30-month ban on Christopher Taylor (Jamaica) starting from 16 November 2022, for Evading, Refusing, or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection by an Athlete.

Contrary to media reports, Christopher Taylor claimed that he was at home when the testers arrived. He recounted that they came at 5:50 in the morning, just as he was preparing to leave for the airport for an 8 o’clock flight. The testers followed him to the airport because he was unable to provide a urine sample and also could not do so before boarding his flight.

Christopher Taylor Asserts Integrity: ‘I Will Never Cheat’

Taylor, who was informed by one of the testers that failing to provide the sample before his flight would count as a missed test, now regrets his decision. He blames himself for assuming that being unable to submit the test that day would result in only one missed test and no penalties.

“I have never avoided a drug test, never,” Taylor emphasized, recalling an instance when he was tested for blood and urine the night before the Olympic Games 400m final, which he believes weakened him for the gold medal round.

Christopher Taylor, a notable Jamaican quarter-miler, has achieved significant milestones in his athletic career. He competed in the 400m finals at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Eugene 2022 World Athletics Championships. At the Eugene Championships, he was instrumental in securing a silver medal for Jamaica in the men’s 4x400m relay. Additionally, Taylor holds the title of NACAC (North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association) men’s 400m champion.

His success extends to the Carifta Games, where he is a 10-time champion, showcasing his dominance in regional competitions. In 2017, he triumphed in the 200m event at the Pan American U20 Championships. Furthermore, Taylor clinched the gold in the 400m at the World Youth Championships in Cali, Colombia in 2015, highlighting his prowess from an early age.