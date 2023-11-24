Share the News: Tap to Share

ATHENS, Georgia – The University of Georgia has added Trinidad and Tobago sprinters Sanaa and Sole Frederick to their track team. At 17 years old, these twin athletes are known for their skills in the 100m and 200m events and are expected to be valuable additions to the Bulldogs.

Trinidadian Sprint Twins Sanaa and Sole Set to Shine at University of Georgia

Sanaa Frederick, with a personal best of 11.33 seconds in the 100m, recently showcased her talent at the 2023 Carifta Games in the Bahamas, securing third place in the 100m with a time of 11.65 seconds and winning the 200m in 23.60 seconds. Alongside her individual achievements, she contributed to Trinidad and Tobago’s 4x100m relay team winning the silver medal.

Sole Frederick brings her own strengths to the team, holding personal records of 57.66 seconds in the 400m and 25.80 seconds in the 200m.

Sanaa’s record also includes impressive times of 23.39 seconds in the 200m and 57.36 seconds in the 400m, demonstrating the sisters’ ability to compete strongly in various sprinting events.

The University of Georgia’s track and field team eagerly anticipates the impact the Frederick twins will have, as they bring fresh talent from the Caribbean to the collegiate athletics scene.