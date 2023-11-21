Share the News: Tap to Share Noah Lyles to Headline the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix">

Boston, Massachusetts, November 21, 2023 – The organizers of the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix have confirmed the participation of world champion sprinter Noah Lyles in their upcoming event. This distinguished track and field competition, a significant part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, is scheduled to take place at the TRACK at New Balance on February 4.

Noah Lyles, coming off an exceptional 2023 season, is poised for his sixth appearance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The sprinter launched his successful 2023 campaign at this event with a personal best of 6.51 in the 60m dash, setting the stage for his historic performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. ALSO READ: Elaine Thompson-Herah Embarks on New Journey with Coach Reynaldo Walcott

There, Noah Lyles clinched gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, becoming the first athlete in seven years to achieve the classic sprints triple at a global championship. His impressive track record also includes 200m gold medals in 2022 and 2019, a 4x100m gold in 2019, and an Olympic bronze in 2021. Noah Lyles has been recognized as a finalist for World Athletics Athlete of the Year and is the recipient of the Jesse Owens Award, known for being the equal fastest man in the world at 100m and consistently the fastest at 200m for six years running.

Apart from Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas will also run at the event

The women’s sprints will feature Gabby Thomas, the 2023 World Athletics Championships 200m silver medalist. A Northampton, Mass. native, Thomas achieved a new personal best of 21.60 in the 200m at the 2023 USATF, ranking her as the fourth-fastest woman ever. Her portfolio includes a gold in the 4x100m relay and a 200m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Making his debut at the TRACK at new balance will be Jake Wightman, the 2022 World 1500m Champion. Wightman’s 2022 season was marked by a world title win in Eugene, a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, and a silver in the 800m at the European Championships. Returning to competition after a year-long injury hiatus, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be Wightman’s first major race in 13 months as he kicks off his 2024 season.

The 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, set to be broadcast live on NBC, promises to be a showcase of top-tier indoor athletics. The event not only offers a $10,000 prize to overall tour winners but also a guaranteed spot at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Now in its 29th year, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix has been a platform for nine world records and 16 American records, solidifying its reputation as a premier event in the world of athletics.