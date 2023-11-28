Share the News: Tap to Share

In a landmark move for British Virgin Islands (BVI) athletics, long jumper Khybah Dawson has officially joined the Texas A&M Aggies, signing a Letter of Intent to compete in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) starting with the 2024-25 season. This signing makes Dawson the first male athlete from the BVI to participate in the SEC, a conference renowned for its competitive spirit and athletic prowess.

Khybah Dawson’s commitment to Texas A&M Aggies comes as a significant boost to the BVI’s presence in Division I athletics. It follows closely on the heels of Adaejah Hodge, another promising athlete from the BVI, who recently signed with the Georgia Dawgs. Together, Dawson and Hodge represent a historic moment – it’s the second time male and female athletes from the BVI will be competing in the same Division I conference, signaling a rising tide of talent from the region. ALSO READ: Sprint Prodigy Adaejah Hodge Chooses University of Georgia for Collegiate Career

Dawson’s journey to the Aggies is a testament to his dedication and skill in long jump, a discipline that requires precision, power, and agility. His presence in the SEC is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the competition, showcasing not just his individual talent but also highlighting the growing strength of BVI athletes on the international stage.

Khybah Dawson Marks

Khybah Dawson has a commendable track record as an athlete. He earned the title of silver medalist in the boys’ U17 long jump at the 2019 Carifta Games, showcasing his competitive spirit. He achieved a personal best in the long jump with a mark of 7.84m and displayed his versatility by finishing as the runner-up at the USA Junior College Championships in 2023. Dawson also holds the honor of Elmore Stoutt High School Victor Ludorum and has recorded a personal best time of 21.16 seconds in the 200m event.

As Dawson gears up to make his mark in the 2024-25 season, eyes will undoubtedly be on this trailblazing athlete, whose leap into the SEC is more than just a personal achievement – it’s a leap forward for BVI athletics as a whole.