Andi Sports Management recently declared that Elaine Thompson-Herah will start receiving coaching from Reynaldo Walcott of Elite Performance Track Club.

However, this announcement, made on Monday, November 20, 2023, raises some important questions regarding its clarity and implications.

The management’s initial statement breakdown in compensation negotiation faced significant backlash from former coach Shanikie Osbourne, who accused Andi Sports Management of spreading a “big lie” in their first release, which was subsequently removed from social media.

Statement on Elaine Thompson-Herah

The latest announcement from Andi Sports Management stated, “Going forward, Mrs. Thompson-Herah will be under the guidance of Coach Reynaldo Walcott of Elite Performance Track Club.” Yet, this leads to confusion, as several media outlets report that Thompson-Herah will not actually be joining Elite Performance Track Club, but will simply be coached by Walcott, who also coaches Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

This situation begs the crucial question: Based on Andi Sports Management’s release, will Elaine Thompson-Herah train with the club, or will she train separately at a different location?



The distinction is significant and warrants clear communication from Andi Sports Management to avoid further confusion and speculation.