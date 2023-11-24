Share the News: Tap to Share

WINDHOEK, Namibia – Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma is set for a return to the track, following clearance from World Athletics (WA), according to reports in the African media. The Namibian sprinter’s temporary suspension, which the WA Council initiated in March 2023, has now been lifted, allowing her to compete in the 100m and 200m events.

This development was confirmed by her coach, Henk Botha, marking a crucial turn in Christine Mboma’s career amidst the ongoing debate over testosterone levels in female athletes, particularly those with Differences in Sex Development (DSD).

Christine Mboma Triumphs Over Regulatory Hurdles for Track Return

“She is cleared for the 100 and 200 meters initially, with the potential for further expansion to the 400 meters within the next two years. Eventually, all events will be accessible to her,” Botha was quoted by African media.

About nine months ago, World Athletics introduced strict regulations aimed at managing testosterone levels in athletes across various categories. These include a mandatory two-year reduction in testosterone levels for competitors in the 400, 800, and 1500-meter events, and a six-month requirement for other categories.

Botha described the process of adapting to these new regulations as a ‘rollercoaster ride,’ noting the challenges faced by both Mboma and the athletics governing body in navigating this new terrain.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride, but we’ve managed to navigate it successfully. Christine has shown remarkable dedication and positivity during her training, gearing up to rejoin the global stage,” Botha added, highlighting Mboma’s resilience and commitment to her sport despite the challenges.

Christine Mboma’s return is anticipated to add a significant boost to the world of women’s sprinting, as she readies to reclaim her position on the global athletics stage.