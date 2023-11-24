Share the News: Tap to Share

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Chairman Glen Mills of the Racers Grand Prix has strategically appointed Mr. Devon Blake as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of this prestigious Track and Field event, effective November 1, 2023.

Expressing his confidence in Mr. Blake, Chairman Mills said, “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Devon Blake to the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Racers Grand Prix. Mr. Blake’s appointment is designed to reduce the task load and responsibilities of the Chairman. He will carry out his responsibilities under the supervision of the Chairman and report to him at all times during his tenure.”

Devon Blake, respected in sports administration and management, brings extensive experience to his new role. As a Motivational Speaker, Customer Service Trainer, and Selling Skills Trainer, Blake has significantly contributed to the Racers Track Club as Technical Director since 2020 and Social Media Manager since 2022. His previous involvement with the Racers Grand Prix management team included overseeing social media, ticketing, ushering, gate management operations, and magazine production.

Mr. Blake has an impressive academic background, holding a Diploma in History/English from Mico University College and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration and Management, General, from the University of the West Indies, Mona. He is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Sport Administration/Management at the UWI and has served as a Volunteer Lecturer in the Mico Pre-University Men’s Program.

Racers Grand Prix responsibilities

In his new role as CEO, Mr. Blake’s responsibilities will include improving revenue from sponsorship and gate receipts, recommending cost reduction strategies for the meet, overseeing ticket production and sales promotion, integrating technology to enhance fan engagement, and undertaking specific assignments within the Technical Committee.

Mr. Blake expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am honored to take on the role of CEO for the Racers Grand Prix. This event holds a special place in the world of track and field, and I am committed to working closely with Chairman Mills and the entire organizing committee to elevate the meet to even greater heights.”

Chairman Mills is confident in Mr. Blake’s capabilities, stating, “Mr. Blake’s wealth of experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to lead the Racers Grand Prix into a new era. I have full confidence in his ability to enhance the event’s success and contribute to the development of athletics in Jamaica and beyond.”

The Racers Grand Prix, initiated by Chairman Glen Mills, is a premier Track and Field Meet that showcases top talents from the Racers Track and Field Club, Jamaica, and the world. It plays a crucial role in the development of Jamaican athletics and the Racers Track and Field Club.

The most recent Racers Grand Prix on June 3, 2023, featured outstanding performances from athletes like Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson, and Wayde Van Niekerk, setting the scene for the next edition on June 1, 2024. The event is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level event, attracting elite athletes globally.