Why did Noah Lyles, who recently announced the end of his racing season, suddenly decide to compete in the Eugene Diamond League final at the Prefontaine Classic?

The answer may not be explicit, but the sprinter’s recent social media posts allow readers to form their own conclusions.

Noah Lyles: “I changed my mind @preclassic.”

On Instagram, Noah Lyles made it clear he wasn’t quite done for the year. “I changed my mind @preclassic. Let’s go out with a 💥,” he announced. This unexpected declaration caught the attention of his large following, leaving many to wonder what prompted the change of heart.

On another social platform, previously known as Twitter, he reaffirmed his intentions. “You know what… I might have another 100m in me for the year,” he mused before confirming, “I’m coming to @nikepreclassic. Let’s go out with a (explosion emoji).”

Lyles was a standout at the Budapest World Championships, becoming the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. His decision to run in Eugene followed a close win against American teammate Erriyon Knighton in the 200m with a time of 19.80 at the Zurich Diamond League.

Amid the glow of his successes, Lyles has been both introspective and defiant. “They said I wasn’t the one, but I thank God I am,” he stated after securing the 100m gold—a sentiment that resonated throughout his triumphant performance in Budapest.

His unexpected entry into the Eugene Diamond League final adds another captivating chapter to a season already brimming with drama, excitement, and elite performances. If Lyles’ recent form is any indicator, the Prefontaine Classic is an event not to be missed.