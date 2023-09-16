Shericka Jackson wins the Eugene Diamond League and Prefontaine Classic women's 100m
Shericka JACKSON becomes the Diamond League Champion with a victory in the Women's 100m in a time of 10.70s at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic. Sha'Carrie Richardson was fourth in 10.80 ... Photo Credit: Marta Gorczynska for Diamond League AG

EUGENE, USA, Sep 16: Hosted outside of Zurich or Brussels for the first time, the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, which serves as this year’s Wanda Eugene Diamond League Final, featured an extraordinary one-mile race among its events.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a European record, Diamond League record, and the third all-time fastest time of 3:43.73. Reynold Cheruiyot set a World U20 record with 3:48.06.

Other highlights included Diamond League records from Rai Benjamin (46.39) and world-leading marks from Winfred Yavi (8:50.66), Yulimar Rojas (15.35), Chase Ealey (20.76), and Christian Coleman (9.83, equaled). The event broke seven ‘Prefontaine Classic’ records and four area records.

Athletes are still in peak condition, promising an equally thrilling Prefontaine Classic on the second day, Sunday.

Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Final Event-by-Event Short Reviews:

Women:

100m: Shericka Jackson won in 10.70/0.8, her first Diamond League win at this distance. Marie Jose Ta Lou was second with 10.75 (=SB) and Elaine Thompson Herah finished third with 10.79 (SB). Sha’Carri Richardson came in fourth at 10.80.

1500m: Faith Kipyegon clocked 3:50.72, the fifth fastest in history. She was followed by Diribe Welteji with a personal best of 3:53.93 and Laura Muir at 3:55.16.

3000m Steeplechase: Winfred Yavi led with a world-leading, meet record, and area record time of 8:50.66.

Pole Vault: Katie Moon won with 4.86m after a jump-off against Tina Sutej, who set a national record with 4.81m.

Triple Jump: Yulimar Rojas achieved a world-leading and meet record of 15.35m.

Shot Put: Chase Ealey broke an American Record, world-leading, and meet record with 20.76m.

Javelin: Haruka Kitaguchi threw 63.78m to become the new Diamond League champion.

Men:

100m: Christian Coleman won with a world-equaling time of 9.83. Noah Lyles was second, just 0.02s behind.

400m: Kirani James set a season best of 44.30.

Mile: Jakob Ingebrigtsen clocked the third fastest time ever, 3:43.73, missing the world record but setting a European, Diamond League, and meet record.

3000m Steeplechase: Simon Koech won in 8:06.26, followed by Samuel Firewu with 8:10.74.

400m Hurdles: Rai Benjamin ran 46.39, the fourth fastest in history, setting a Diamond League and world-leading time.

High Jump: Sanghyeok Woo jumped 2.35m, equalling a national record.

Triple Jump: Andy Diaz won with 17.43m.

Javelin: Jakub Vadlejch threw 84.24m to win his third overall Diamond League title.

The athletes’ peak form promises another day of exceptional performances.

Previous articleEugene Diamond League Final: How to watch the 2023 Prefontaine Classic?
Next articleEugene Diamond League Final: Jackson, Coleman, Benjamin Stand Tall on Opening Day at Prefontaine Classic
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here