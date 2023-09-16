EUGENE, USA, Sep 16: Hosted outside of Zurich or Brussels for the first time, the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, which serves as this year’s Wanda Eugene Diamond League Final, featured an extraordinary one-mile race among its events.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a European record, Diamond League record, and the third all-time fastest time of 3:43.73. Reynold Cheruiyot set a World U20 record with 3:48.06.

Other highlights included Diamond League records from Rai Benjamin (46.39) and world-leading marks from Winfred Yavi (8:50.66), Yulimar Rojas (15.35), Chase Ealey (20.76), and Christian Coleman (9.83, equaled). The event broke seven ‘Prefontaine Classic’ records and four area records.

Athletes are still in peak condition, promising an equally thrilling Prefontaine Classic on the second day, Sunday.

Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Final Event-by-Event Short Reviews:

Women:

100m: Shericka Jackson won in 10.70/0.8, her first Diamond League win at this distance. Marie Jose Ta Lou was second with 10.75 (=SB) and Elaine Thompson Herah finished third with 10.79 (SB). Sha’Carri Richardson came in fourth at 10.80.

1500m: Faith Kipyegon clocked 3:50.72, the fifth fastest in history. She was followed by Diribe Welteji with a personal best of 3:53.93 and Laura Muir at 3:55.16.

3000m Steeplechase: Winfred Yavi led with a world-leading, meet record, and area record time of 8:50.66.

Pole Vault: Katie Moon won with 4.86m after a jump-off against Tina Sutej, who set a national record with 4.81m.

Triple Jump: Yulimar Rojas achieved a world-leading and meet record of 15.35m.

Shot Put: Chase Ealey broke an American Record, world-leading, and meet record with 20.76m.

Javelin: Haruka Kitaguchi threw 63.78m to become the new Diamond League champion.

Men:

100m: Christian Coleman won with a world-equaling time of 9.83. Noah Lyles was second, just 0.02s behind.

400m: Kirani James set a season best of 44.30.

Mile: Jakob Ingebrigtsen clocked the third fastest time ever, 3:43.73, missing the world record but setting a European, Diamond League, and meet record.

3000m Steeplechase: Simon Koech won in 8:06.26, followed by Samuel Firewu with 8:10.74.

400m Hurdles: Rai Benjamin ran 46.39, the fourth fastest in history, setting a Diamond League and world-leading time.

High Jump: Sanghyeok Woo jumped 2.35m, equalling a national record.

Triple Jump: Andy Diaz won with 17.43m.

Javelin: Jakub Vadlejch threw 84.24m to win his third overall Diamond League title.

The athletes’ peak form promises another day of exceptional performances.