Track Town USA is proud to present the much-anticipated startlist for the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, doubling as this year’s Eugene Diamond League Final. A defining event in the athletics calendar, the competition is set to unfold at the iconic Hayward Field, renowned for its storied history and state-of-the-art facilities.

With a line-up featuring world champions, Olympic medalists, and emerging talents, this year’s event promises to deliver thrilling performances across various disciplines. Also Read: Eugene Diamond League Final: Prefontaine Classic 2023 Schedule

Hayward Field Gears Up for Eugene Diamond League and Prefontaine Classic Extravaganza

From electrifying sprints to nail-biting distance events, and skillful field events, the startlist is a who’s who of global athletics. As a culmination of the Diamond League series, the Eugene Final will serve as a decisive battleground where athletes vie for not just individual glory, but also the prestigious Diamond League trophies.

Prefontaine Classic Day 1 Schedule

Date Time Event Entry Link 16 September 2023 11:00 Javelin Women Entries 16 September 2023 11:06 Triple Jump Men Entries 16 September 2023 11:08 High Jump Men Entries 16 September 2023 11:10 1500m Boys 16 September 2023 11:25 1500m Girls 16 September 2023 12:04 400m Hurdles Men Entries 16 September 2023 12:16 400m Men Entries 16 September 2023 12:20 Javelin Men Entries 16 September 2023 12:26 Pole Vault Women Entries 16 September 2023 12:29 3000m Steeplechase Women Entries 16 September 2023 12:49 Triple Jump Women Entries 16 September 2023 12:51 1500m Women Entries 16 September 2023 13:07 100m Men Entries 16 September 2023 13:11 Shot Put Women Entries 16 September 2023 13:19 3000m Steeplechase Men Entries 16 September 2023 13:40 100m Women Entries 16 September 2023 13:50 Mile Men Entries

Prefontaine Classic Day 2 Schedule