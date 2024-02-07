EUGENE, Ore. – Tickets for the 2024 Prefontaine Classic will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time.

The 2024 Pre Classic will be held on May 25, 2024 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. A part of the Wanda Diamond League circuit, the world’s top athletes will descend upon Hayward Field for the Pre Classic and earn points in their respective event based on how they perform.

The top-performing athletes with the most points will earn a trip to the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium. In September 2023, The Prefontaine Classic hosted the prestigious Diamond League Final and earned the best score in the history of competition performance rankings. ALSO READ: Thea LaFond Soars to Triple Jump World Lead with 14.60m Opener

Fans can expect to see the following Diamond League events at the 2024 Pre Classic:

Men’s Diamond League Events Women’s Diamond League Events 100 meter200 meterThe Bowerman Mile110 meter hurdles400 meter hurdlesShot Put 100 meter800 meter1500 meter3000 meter steeplechase5000 meterPole VaultTriple JumpDiscus Throw

Ticket prices start at $25 (order processing fees will be added to the cost of each ticket), and customers are limited to purchasing a maximum of eight tickets. Groups of 10 or more people should contact [email protected] for information on group ticket packages. A stadium seating map can be viewed here (PreClassic.com).

Beginning February 20 at 9:00 a.m., fans can purchase tickets online at PreClassic.com or by calling 1-800-WEBFOOT (1-800-932-3668). In person ticket purchases can be made at the University of Oregon Athletics ticket office at the Moshofsky Center inside the Autzen Complex (2727 Leo Harris Parkway, Eugene, OR 97401).

