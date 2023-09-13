Prefontaine Classic ready to roll - The event Budapest 23 women's 200m will witness a showdown between Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Gabby Thomas.
Shericka Jackson is set to take on a double challenge at the upcoming Eugene Diamond League final, also known as the Prefontaine Classic 2023, according to the newly released startlist.

In the women’s 100m, Shericka Jackson faces stiff competition, most notably from World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson. The American sprinter has outperformed Jackson in their three head-to-head finals this season, posting times of 10.76 to Jackson’s 10.85 in Doha, 10.76 to 10.78 in Skolimowska Chorzów, and 10.65 to 10.72 in Budapest 23 to take the world title.

Both athletes boast season and personal bests of 10.65. Adding depth to the field are Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who clocked an impressive 10.54 on this track two years prior. Also Read: Eugene Diamond League Final: 2023 Prefontaine Classic Full Startlist Unveiled

CountryAthleteSeason BestPersonal Best
GBRASHER-SMITH, Dina10.8510.83
NZLHOBBS, Zoe10.9610.96
JAMJACKSON, Shericka10.6510.65
GBRLANSIQUOT, Imani10.9910.99
JAMMORRISON, Natasha10.9510.87
USARICHARDSON, Sha’Carri10.6510.65
CIVTA LOU, Marie-Josée10.7510.72
USATERRY, Twanisha10.9910.82
JAMTHOMPSON-HERAH, Elaine10.8410.54

Record Watch: Jackson on the Verge of Making History at Prefontaine Classic

In the 200m event, Jackson is indisputably the athlete to beat and appears to be racing against time itself. She’s edging closer to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner’s (Flo Jo) enduring world record of 21.34, with her two most recent attempts stopping the clock at personal bests of 21.41 and 21.48.

The only looming concern for Jackson is whether the absence of a strong rival will affect her chances of shattering the world record that has stood for over 30 years. Also Read: Eugene Diamond League Final: Prefontaine Classic 2023 Schedule

CountryAthleteSeason BestPersonal Best
JAMJACKSON, Shericka21.4121.41
NEDJIYA, Tasa22.6722.67
FRAJOSEPH, Gémima23.0122.77
GBRNEITA, Daryll22.1622.16
USAPRANDINI, Jenna22.3421.89
BAHSTRACHAN, Anthonique22.1522.15
CIVTA LOU, Marie-Josée22.2622.08
USATERRY, Twanisha22.1722.17
USAWHITE, Kayla22.0122.01

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown at the Prefontaine Classic, where Shericka Jackson aims to solidify her dominance in the 200m and challenge a star-studded 100m field.

Anthony Foster
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

