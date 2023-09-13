Shericka Jackson is set to take on a double challenge at the upcoming Eugene Diamond League final, also known as the Prefontaine Classic 2023, according to the newly released startlist.

In the women’s 100m, Shericka Jackson faces stiff competition, most notably from World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson. The American sprinter has outperformed Jackson in their three head-to-head finals this season, posting times of 10.76 to Jackson’s 10.85 in Doha, 10.76 to 10.78 in Skolimowska Chorzów, and 10.65 to 10.72 in Budapest 23 to take the world title.

Both athletes boast season and personal bests of 10.65. Adding depth to the field are Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who clocked an impressive 10.54 on this track two years prior.

Country Athlete Season Best Personal Best GBR ASHER-SMITH, Dina 10.85 10.83 NZL HOBBS, Zoe 10.96 10.96 JAM JACKSON, Shericka 10.65 10.65 GBR LANSIQUOT, Imani 10.99 10.99 JAM MORRISON, Natasha 10.95 10.87 USA RICHARDSON, Sha’Carri 10.65 10.65 CIV TA LOU, Marie-Josée 10.75 10.72 USA TERRY, Twanisha 10.99 10.82 JAM THOMPSON-HERAH, Elaine 10.84 10.54

Record Watch: Jackson on the Verge of Making History at Prefontaine Classic

In the 200m event, Jackson is indisputably the athlete to beat and appears to be racing against time itself. She’s edging closer to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner’s (Flo Jo) enduring world record of 21.34, with her two most recent attempts stopping the clock at personal bests of 21.41 and 21.48.

The only looming concern for Jackson is whether the absence of a strong rival will affect her chances of shattering the world record that has stood for over 30 years.

Country Athlete Season Best Personal Best JAM JACKSON, Shericka 21.41 21.41 NED JIYA, Tasa 22.67 22.67 FRA JOSEPH, Gémima 23.01 22.77 GBR NEITA, Daryll 22.16 22.16 USA PRANDINI, Jenna 22.34 21.89 BAH STRACHAN, Anthonique 22.15 22.15 CIV TA LOU, Marie-Josée 22.26 22.08 USA TERRY, Twanisha 22.17 22.17 USA WHITE, Kayla 22.01 22.01

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown at the Prefontaine Classic, where Shericka Jackson aims to solidify her dominance in the 200m and challenge a star-studded 100m field.