Shericka Jackson’s dazzling double in the sprints, Hansle Parchment’s table-turning victory over Grant Holloway, Andre De Grasse’s 200m triumph, and Athing Mu’s record-setting 800m run were among the highlights of the dramatic conclusion to the 2023 Prefontaine Classic and Eugene Diamond League Final on September 17.

Shericka Jackson’s Double Win Steals the Show at 2023 Prefontaine Classic

Jamaican Shericka Jackson claimed victory with an impressive time of 21.57 to add the women’s 200m to her 100m title from Saturday. She was followed by Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, who posted a 22.10, and Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas, who clocked in at 22.16. American Twanisha Terry rounded out the top four with a time of 22.21.

Jackson said one of her goals last year was to take home two trophies. “I didn’t get two trophies last year, and I rewrote that again, that I wanted two trophies this year. I got it, and I’m grateful.”

The men’s 110m hurdles featured an impressive performance by Hansle Parchment of Jamaica, who ran a world-leading and personal-best time of 12.93 to outperform American Grant Holloway’s 13.06. Daniel Roberts, also from the United States, took third place with a time of 13.07.

“Got the PR, got the win, so I’m very happy about that,” said Parchment, who again spoke of not getting a good start.

In the men’s 200m, Canada’s Andre De Grasse surprised the field with a first-place finish, blazing through with a time of 19.76. American Kenneth Bednarek was close behind at 19.95, and Erriyon Knighton, also of the United States, completed the top three with a 19.97 run.

“It’s been a challenging season, but I gotta finish strong, give it my best, and try to come away with something I can learn going into next year,” said De Grasse.

Athing Mu Smashes American Record in Women’s 800m at Eugene Diamond League Final

Athing Mu of the United States and British athlete Keely Hodgkinson battled throughout the women’s 800m race. Mu pulled ahead in the final meters and set a new American record with a jaw-dropping time of 1:54.97. Hodgkinson came in second at 1:55.19, followed by Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin at 1:55.96; both also set national records.

Mu said: “I felt really new and refreshed, and I’m just happy — I wasn’t even hoping for the American Record, I was just hoping for a PR, but I knew I could do something fast if I could just relax and compete.”

In the women’s discus, American Valarie Allman threw 68.66m, besting fellow American and world champion Laulauga Tausaga, who had a throw of 68.36m.

The men’s 800m race saw Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi secure first place with a personal best, world-leading, and meeting-record time of 1:42.80. Canadian Marco Arop was just edged out at the line and set a national record with a time of 1:42.85.

Simon Ehammer of Switzerland led the men’s long jump with a distance of 8.22m, followed by Jamaican Tajay Gayle, who also marked 8.22m.

The men’s shot put featured a nail-biting finish, with American Joe Kovacs taking first place with a throw of 22.93m, edging out world champion Ryan Crouser, also from the United States, who posted a throw of 22.91m.

Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino dominated the women’s 400m with a time of 49.58. Polish athlete Natalia Kaczmarek took second at 50.38, followed by Dutch athlete Lieke Klaver at 50.47.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan from Nigeria led with a time of 12.33. She was followed by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico at 12.38 and American Kendra Harrison at 12.44.

Dutch runner Femke Bol won the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 51.98 seconds. American Shamier Little took second at 53.45, and Jamaican Rushell Clayton rounded out the top three with a time of 53.56.