The 2023 Prefontaine Classic, also the Eugene Diamond League Final, promises a spectacular opening day. From star-studded competitions in the women’s 100m to emerging talents in the men’s categories, the event is poised to be a pivotal moment in the track and field calendar.

Eugene Diamond League Final to Showcase 2023 Prefontaine Classic Fireworks

Highlighting the women’s 100m are Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Noah Lyles stands out on the men’s side, but newcomers Letsile Tebogo and Kishane Thompson bring fresh competition.

Rai Benjamin, Kyron McMaster, and world champion Karsten Warholm are the ones to watch in hurdles. Brazilian Alison Dos Santos adds intrigue as he returns to form.

Grenadian Kirani James, the Diamond League champion, will contest world medalists Matthew Hudson-Smith, Quincy Hall, and Vernon Norwood in the men’s 400m.

The field events offer intense matchups. American Chase Ealey and Canada’s Sarah Mitton dominate the women’s shot put conversation, with Maggie Ewen not far behind.

JuVaughn Harrison is the favored high jumper, particularly with world champion Gianmarco Tamberi and Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim absent. Yulimar Rojas faces Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts in the triple jump.

2023 Prefontaine Classic Live Results, Startlist and Day 1 Schedule

Date Time Event Entry Link 16 September 2023 11:00 Javelin Women Entries/Results 16 September 2023 11:06 Triple Jump Men Entries/Results 16 September 2023 11:08 High Jump Men Entries/Results 16 September 2023 11:10 1500m Boys 16 September 2023 11:25 1500m Girls 16 September 2023 12:04 400m Hurdles Men Entries/Results 16 September 2023 12:16 400m Men Entries/Results 16 September 2023 12:20 Javelin Men Entries/Results 16 September 2023 12:26 Pole Vault Women Entries/Results 16 September 2023 12:29 3000m Steeplechase Women Entries/Results 16 September 2023 12:49 Triple Jump Women Entries/Results 16 September 2023 12:51 1500m Women Entries/Results 16 September 2023 13:07 100m Men Entries/Results 16 September 2023 13:11 Shot Put Women Entries/Results 16 September 2023 13:19 3000m Steeplechase Men Entries/Results 16 September 2023 13:40 100m Women Entries/Results 16 September 2023 13:50 Mile Men Entries/Results

