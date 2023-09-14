the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, also serving as the Eugene Diamond League Final -- Shericka Jackson Dominates Women's 200m with Impressive Speed at the Rabat Diamond League
Shericka Jackson Dominates Women's 200m with Impressive Speed at the Rabat Diamond League

The 2023 Prefontaine Classic, also the Eugene Diamond League Final, promises a spectacular opening day. From star-studded competitions in the women’s 100m to emerging talents in the men’s categories, the event is poised to be a pivotal moment in the track and field calendar.

Eugene Diamond League Final to Showcase 2023 Prefontaine Classic Fireworks

Highlighting the women’s 100m are Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Noah Lyles stands out on the men’s side, but newcomers Letsile Tebogo and Kishane Thompson bring fresh competition.

Rai Benjamin, Kyron McMaster, and world champion Karsten Warholm are the ones to watch in hurdles. Brazilian Alison Dos Santos adds intrigue as he returns to form.
Grenadian Kirani James, the Diamond League champion, will contest world medalists Matthew Hudson-Smith, Quincy Hall, and Vernon Norwood in the men’s 400m.

The field events offer intense matchups. American Chase Ealey and Canada’s Sarah Mitton dominate the women’s shot put conversation, with Maggie Ewen not far behind.

JuVaughn Harrison is the favored high jumper, particularly with world champion Gianmarco Tamberi and Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim absent. Yulimar Rojas faces Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts in the triple jump.

2023 Prefontaine Classic Live Results, Startlist and Day 1 Schedule

DateTimeEventEntry Link
16 September 202311:00Javelin WomenEntries/Results
16 September 202311:06Triple Jump MenEntries/Results
16 September 202311:08High Jump MenEntries/Results
16 September 202311:101500m Boys
16 September 202311:251500m Girls
16 September 202312:04400m Hurdles MenEntries/Results
16 September 202312:16400m MenEntries/Results
16 September 202312:20Javelin MenEntries/Results
16 September 202312:26Pole Vault WomenEntries/Results
16 September 202312:293000m Steeplechase WomenEntries/Results
16 September 202312:49Triple Jump WomenEntries/Results
16 September 202312:511500m WomenEntries/Results
16 September 202313:07100m MenEntries/Results
16 September 202313:11Shot Put WomenEntries/Results
16 September 202313:193000m Steeplechase MenEntries/Results
16 September 202313:40100m WomenEntries/Results
16 September 202313:50Mile MenEntries/Results

The 2023 Prefontaine Classic, also serving as the Eugene Diamond League Final, is set to be a landmark event in track and field. With a dynamic women’s 100m lineup and fresh faces in men’s events, the event has all the ingredients for riveting showdowns. Despite a few notable absences, the depth of talent makes it an unmissable spectacle for athletics enthusiasts globally.

Previous articleEugene Diamond League Final Day 1: Prefontaine Classic Startlist
Next articleBig clashes and fast times are expected at the Prefontaine Classic | Eugene Diamond League final
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here