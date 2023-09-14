The 2023 Prefontaine Classic, also the Eugene Diamond League Final, promises a spectacular opening day. From star-studded competitions in the women’s 100m to emerging talents in the men’s categories, the event is poised to be a pivotal moment in the track and field calendar.
Eugene Diamond League Final to Showcase 2023 Prefontaine Classic Fireworks
Highlighting the women’s 100m are Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah. Noah Lyles stands out on the men’s side, but newcomers Letsile Tebogo and Kishane Thompson bring fresh competition.
Rai Benjamin, Kyron McMaster, and world champion Karsten Warholm are the ones to watch in hurdles. Brazilian Alison Dos Santos adds intrigue as he returns to form.
Grenadian Kirani James, the Diamond League champion, will contest world medalists Matthew Hudson-Smith, Quincy Hall, and Vernon Norwood in the men’s 400m.
The field events offer intense matchups. American Chase Ealey and Canada’s Sarah Mitton dominate the women’s shot put conversation, with Maggie Ewen not far behind.
JuVaughn Harrison is the favored high jumper, particularly with world champion Gianmarco Tamberi and Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim absent. Yulimar Rojas faces Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts in the triple jump.
2023 Prefontaine Classic Live Results, Startlist and Day 1 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Entry Link
|16 September 2023
|11:00
|Javelin Women
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|11:06
|Triple Jump Men
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|11:08
|High Jump Men
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|11:10
|1500m Boys
|16 September 2023
|11:25
|1500m Girls
|16 September 2023
|12:04
|400m Hurdles Men
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|12:16
|400m Men
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|12:20
|Javelin Men
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|12:26
|Pole Vault Women
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|12:29
|3000m Steeplechase Women
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|12:49
|Triple Jump Women
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|12:51
|1500m Women
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|13:07
|100m Men
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|13:11
|Shot Put Women
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|13:19
|3000m Steeplechase Men
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|13:40
|100m Women
|Entries/Results
|16 September 2023
|13:50
|Mile Men
|Entries/Results
The 2023 Prefontaine Classic, also serving as the Eugene Diamond League Final, is set to be a landmark event in track and field. With a dynamic women’s 100m lineup and fresh faces in men’s events, the event has all the ingredients for riveting showdowns. Despite a few notable absences, the depth of talent makes it an unmissable spectacle for athletics enthusiasts globally.