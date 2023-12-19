EUGENE, Ore. – Today The Prefontaine Classic announces the list of Diamond Discipline labeled events to be contested at the 49th edition of the meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
The events on this initial list will serve as the Diamond Disciplines for the 2024 Wanda Diamond League series. The world’s top athletes will travel the world to 14 Diamond League meets and earn points in their respective event based on how they perform. The top performing athletes with the most points will earn a trip to the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium. In 2023, The Prefontaine Classic hosted the prestigious Diamond League Final.
Fans can expect to see the following Diamond League events at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic:
|Men’s Diamond League Events
|Women’s Diamond League Events
|100 meter
200 meter
The Bowerman Mile
110 meter hurdles
400 meter hurdles
Shot Put
|100 meter
800 meter
1500 meter
3000 meter steeplechase
5000 meter
Pole Vault
Triple Jump
Discus Throw
Additional events to those listed above and a detailed schedule will be announced on a future date. Fans who wish to be among the first notified of future event, schedule, and ticket announcements are encouraged to sign up for email reminders at PreClassic.com.