Hansle PARCHMENT becomes the Diamond League Champion with a victory in the Men's 110m Hurdles in a time of 12.93s at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic
Hansle PARCHMENT becomes the Diamond League Champion with a victory in the Men's 110m Hurdles in a time of 12.93s at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. – Today The Prefontaine Classic announces the list of Diamond Discipline labeled events to be contested at the 49th edition of the meet on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon

The events on this initial list will serve as the Diamond Disciplines for the 2024 Wanda Diamond League series. The world’s top athletes will travel the world to 14 Diamond League meets and earn points in their respective event based on how they perform. The top performing athletes with the most points will earn a trip to the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels, Belgium. In 2023, The Prefontaine Classic hosted the prestigious Diamond League Final.    

Fans can expect to see the following Diamond League events at the 2024 Prefontaine Classic:

Men’s Diamond League EventsWomen’s Diamond League Events 
100 meter
200 meter
The Bowerman Mile
110 meter hurdles
400 meter hurdles
Shot Put		100 meter
800 meter
1500 meter
3000 meter steeplechase
5000 meter
Pole Vault
Triple Jump
Discus Throw

Additional events to those listed above and a detailed schedule will be announced on a future date. Fans who wish to be among the first notified of future event, schedule, and ticket announcements are encouraged to sign up for email reminders at PreClassic.com.

Previous articleSebastian Coe’s Vision: World Athletics President Pushes for Sport’s Innovation
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here