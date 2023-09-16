Eugene Diamond League Final: How to watch the 2023 Prefontaine Classic?
Eugene Diamond League Final: How to watch the 2023 Prefontaine Classic?

How can you watch the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, Eugene Diamond League Final live stream online or on television on Saturday and Sunday (16-17 Sept)? Good news—track and field fans in North America and the Caribbean have multiple options to watch the Eugene Diamond League Final live stream.

Eugene Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic on TV

If you are in the United States, NBC Sports will broadcast the action live, while Canadian fans can catch the 2023 Prefontaine Classic live on CBC.

Additionally, for viewers in the Caribbean, see the countries listed below: Flow Sports will be your platform to watch the Eugene Diamond League Final live.

Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands

If you can’t access any of the TV channels mentioned above and you can use a VPN, the Wanda Diamond League’s YouTube and Facebook pages will be streaming live the Prefontaine Classic for the countries below:

Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Myanmar, North Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.
UK fans can tune in on BBC, Africa (English language) on Supersport, Africa (French language) on NWTV+, and New Zealand on TVNZ.

