Shericka Jackson and Christian Coleman asserted their dominance at the Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Final by defeating world champions Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles in their respective 100m events. However, their standout performances were part of a larger narrative at the meet, which witnessed multiple records being broken across various athletic categories.

In the women’s 100m final, Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson sprinted to a 10.70s finish, outpacing Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, who managed a season’s best of 10.75s. Elaine Thompson-Herah, also from Jamaica, secured third with a time of 10.79s. Not far behind, Americans Sha’Carri Richardson and Twanisha Terry recorded 10.80s and 10.83s, the latter being a season’s best. Jamaican Natasha Morrison got a personal best of 10.85.

Meanwhile, Christian Coleman from the USA clinched first in the men’s 100m, clocking a joint world lead time of 9.83s. Fellow American Noah Lyles and Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya followed closely, each recording a time of 9.85s. Kishane Thompson from Jamaica and Marvin Bracy-Williams from the USA filled out the top five, clocking 9.87s and 10.01s, respectively. READ: Eugene Diamond League Final: 2023 Prefontaine Classic Live Results, Startlist and Day 1 Schedule

Rai Benjamin’s Record-Breaking 400m Hurdles Highlights Eugene Diamond League’s Day of Triumphs

In another high-stakes race, Rai Benjamin from the USA shattered records in the 400m hurdles, crossing the finish line in an astounding 46.39s. Norwegian Karsten Warholm pushed hard, clocking in at 46.53s. Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands captured third with a time of 47.31s, and Brazilian Alison dos Santos came in fourth at 47.44s.

Turning to the men’s 400m, Kirani James of Grenada set a season’s best with 44.30s, followed by Americans Quincy Hall and Vernon Norwood, who clocked 44.44s and 44.61s, respectively. Fellow American Bryce Deadmon and Jamaican Rusheen McDonald rounded out the top five with 44.90s and 45.10s, respectively.

In a separate event, Norwegian middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen made a statement in the men’s mile, finishing in an extraordinary 3:43.73. This landmark run broke area, Diamond League, meet, and world-leading records, and also counted as a personal best.

Yared Nuguse from the USA was in close pursuit, setting a NACAC Area record and his own personal best with a 3:43.97 finish.

Chase Ealey and Katie Moon Set Field Records at Prefontaine Classic

On the field, American Chase Ealey was turning heads in the women’s shot put, setting a National Record, Meet Record, World Lead, and Personal Best with a throw of 20.76m. Canadian Sarah Mitton and Portuguese Auriol Dongmo followed with throws of 19.94m and a personal best of 19.92m, respectively.

In the women’s pole vault, Katie Moon of the USA soared to new heights, clearing 4.86m and setting a meet record in the process. Tina Sutej from Slovenia secured second place with a personal best of 4.81m, while American Sandi Morris completed the podium with 4.71m.

In the men’s high jump, JuVaughn Harrison from the United States finished in third place with a jump of 2.33m, falling short against Sanghyeok Woo, who leapt 2.35m to equal a national record.

In the women’s triple jump, Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts reached a distance of 15.03 meters but was surpassed by Yulimar Rojas, who set both a world-leading and meet record with a jump of 15.35m. Kimberly Williams of Jamaica picked up third with a season-best 14.61m

Overall, the Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Final was a tour de force of athletic prowess, where established stars and emerging talents alike had the opportunity to make their mark on a global stage.