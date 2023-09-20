ROME, Italy – Marcell Jacobs, the 100m Olympic gold medalist, has terminated his eight-year relationship with coach Paolo Camossi.

Marcell Jacobs called the decision difficult in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. He remains still determining his future coaching arrangement and whether to continue training in Italy or relocate to another country.

Camossi, a former 2001 World Indoor Champion in the triple jump, was Jacobs’ longtime mentor. “We wrote Italian and world athletics history, but life has different stages, and we’ve realized that it’s time to go our separate ways,” Jacobs stated.

Jacobs’ victory in the men’s 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics was historic. He finished in 9.80 seconds, setting a new European record. This achievement marked the first time an Italian won gold in the event. Jacobs succeeded Usain Bolt, the dominant figure in the event for over a decade. In addition to this, Jacobs also secured a gold medal in the 4×100 meter relay in Tokyo, running with teammates Eseosa Desalu, Filippo Tortu, and Lorenzo Patta.

“I realized that I needed a total reset,” Marcell Jacobs said. “I aim to be in a different environment, to find athletes who can train alongside me, challenge me, and especially help me during the rigorous winter training season.”

Born in El Paso, Texas, Marcell Jacobs holds dual American and Italian citizenship but competes for Italy. Before concentrating solely on sprinting, he also participated in long jump competitions. Jacobs set the European record for the 60 meters with a time of 6.47 seconds during the 2021 European Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland.