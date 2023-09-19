Buenos Aires Marathon: Record Registration and Kenyan Dominance

The Maraton de Buenos Aires Nandu, a WA Label event, is set to take place on Sunday, September 24, featuring a record 12,000 registered runners. Kenya’s elite athletes are expected to dominate the starting list. READ: Eliud Kipchoge Set to Defend Crown in Upcoming BMW Berlin Marathon

In the women’s category, Rodah Tanui, the course record holder with a personal best of 2:23:14, aims for her third consecutive win. She faces competition from Pamela Rotich (2:22:43) and former Boston champion Sharon Cherop (2:22:28).

Among the men, Cornelius Kibet (2:08:02), Edwin Kiptoo (2:09:32), and debutant Paul Tanui, a former 10,000m Olympic medalist, are the ones to watch. READ: Tigist Assefa Set to Defend Title in High-Stakes Berlin Marathon

TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon: New Addition to Elite Men’s Line-Up

Ethiopia’s Adugna Takele, with a personal best of 2:05:52, will join the elite men’s roster for the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon scheduled for October 15, according to event organizers.

Kosice Peace Marathon: Elite Runners Announced for Centennial Edition

The 100th edition of the Kosice Peace Marathon is happening on October 1, and organizers have unveiled an elite field of competitors. In the men’s category, Reuben Kerio faces off against Kennedy Cheboror (2:06:59) from his native Kenya and Eritrea’s Berhane Tesfay (2:05:10).

Previous course record holder Lawrence Kimaiyo of Kenya (2:07:01, 2012) also joins the line-up. The women’s field includes Margaret Agai and Ayantu Kumela, accompanied by Medhin Gebreslassie of Ethiopia (2:30:12) and Kenya’s Jackline Cherono (2:30:21).