BERLIN, Germany – As anticipation builds for Sunday’s (24 Sept) Berlin Marathon, a race known for its flat and fast course setting multiple world records, the NN Running Team has disclosed its athletes’ plans for the upcoming autumn marathons.

World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who previously set a record at this event, will be participating, and he’s set to be joined by Zeineba Yimer of Ethiopia in her Berlin Marathon debut.

NN Running Team to Storm Berlin Marathon, Chicago, and New York Marathons

In addition to the Berlin Marathon race, the NN Running Team has athletes preparing for other marquee events. The Chicago Marathon, slated for October 8, will see Genzebe Dibaba, Huseyidin Mohamed, and Daniel Mateiko taking part, with Mateiko making his marathon debut. Chicago’s course is also known for its speed, promising an exciting race.

A week following the Chicago event, the Amsterdam Marathon will feature Nienke Brinkman, Degitu Azimeraw—who was the runner-up in the London Marathon in 2021—and Birhanu Legese. Amsterdam, like Berlin, has a reputation for being a fast course where personal and season-best times are often set.

The New York Marathon, scheduled for November 5, has a more challenging course with its undulating hills but is no less prestigious. The NN Running Team will be represented by Letesenbet Gidey, Lonah Salpeter, Abdi Nageeye, Maru Teferi, and Geoffrey Kamworor.

Finally, Joshua Cheptegei, known for his prowess in shorter-distance races, will make his marathon debut in Valencia on December 3. The Valencia Marathon is gaining a reputation as a fast course, and athletes often target it for setting personal bests.

The NN Running Team is clearly taking advantage of each course’s unique characteristics, lining up its roster for what promises to be an electrifying autumn marathon season.