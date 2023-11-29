Share the News: Tap to Share

JACKSONVILLE, USA – Renowned sprint coach Rana Reider, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, has set an ambitious goal for the Paris Olympics: to have five of his athletes in the men’s 100m final.

Among them is Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, whom Rana Reider confidently predicts will hit his stride again, aiming for times like 9.80. “He’s here to run 9”80 again and he can do it,” said the coach.

Reider’s list of hopefuls for the 100m final in Paris includes notables like Trayvon Bromell, Andre De Grasse, Sani Brown, and Jerome Blake. Reider, known for his expertise in managing high-profile athletes, expressed excitement about the dynamic within his group, emphasizing the balance between talent and teamwork.

Rana Reider’s Strategy for Paris 2024

“I don’t have too many stars in my group: I know how to handle the situation and it’s very exciting for everyone,” Rana Reider added.

Discussing Jacobs’ training and strategy, Reider highlighted the Italian sprinter’s rapid adaptation to his coaching methods and exceptional “motor intelligence.” A key part of Jacobs’ preparation will involve reducing external pressures. Training away from Italy is expected to ease the burden of fan, media, and sponsor expectations, allowing Jacobs to focus on his health and performance.

While Jacobs’ participation in indoor competitions remains uncertain, with a decision due by the end of January, there’s a possibility he might compete in select U.S. meets to gauge his form. However, he could skip the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, despite being the defending 60m champion. Reider’s plan includes starting Jacobs’ outdoor season in April in Florida, followed by training in Rieti, Italy, after the World Relays in the Bahamas.

The Rieti base offers ideal conditions with a new track, favorable climate, and logistical advantages, including proximity to Fiumicino airport. Reider also plans to bring specialized technical equipment to aid in training.

Reider clarified that while the European Championships in Rome are on the horizon, the primary focus for Jacobs remains the Paris Olympics. He also firmly stated that Jacobs would not be returning to the long jump, highlighting a clear focus on sprint events.