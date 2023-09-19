BERLIN, Germany — Defending champion Tigist Assefa, with a personal best of 2:15:37, leads an electrifying women’s division in the upcoming Berlin Marathon as she aims to retain her title against formidable competition.

Tigist Assefa spearheads a strong contingent of Ethiopian runners who have all clocked sub-2:20 times, including Tigist Abayechew with a record of 2:18:03, Worknesh Edesa at 2:18:51, Hiwot Gebrekidan with 2:19:10, and Zeinaba Yimer, who posted a time of 2:19:28.

Women’s Berlin Marathon Field Heats Up

Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui, boasting an impressive time of 2:17:29, is expected to be a fierce contender, along with Japan’s Hitomi Niiya, who has a personal best of 2:19:24. While the field seems dominated by Ethiopian and Kenyan runners, the presence of other noteworthy athletes adds a unique layer to the competition. READ: Kipchoge Lowers His Own World Record At BMW Berlin Marathon

Dera Dida, a former world cross country silver medalist, has a marathon best of 2:21:11. Senbere Teferi, another athlete of high caliber, who clinched silver in the 5000m at the world championships, enters with a time of 2:24:11. Not to be overlooked, Romania’s Delvine Meringor, the fastest European entrant in the field, will be competing with a personal best of 2:20:49.

The Berlin Marathon, one of the most esteemed races in the running calendar, has historically been the platform where numerous world records have been shattered. The combination of a flat course and a strong elite field frequently results in thrilling races and incredibly fast times.

This year’s Berlin Marathon women’s race is particularly significant, not just because of the caliber of the athletes but also because it showcases the incredible depth of talent in long-distance running across nations. With all eyes on Berlin, this marathon is set to be one of the most keenly contested in recent memory.