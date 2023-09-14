SEATTLE, USA: Shawnti Jackson, the American High School record holder in the 100m with an impressive time of 10.89 seconds, has inked a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreement with Brooks Running, a Seattle-based sports apparel and footwear company.

In a recent announcement, Jackson, the daughter of former 400m hurdles standout Bershawn Jackson, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

Shawnti Jackson Reflects on ‘Top-Level’ Competition at Brooks Running

Shawnti Jacksonn said, “I had great experiences going to Brooks PR Invitational over the past three years. The competition was top level, and I always had fun meeting some of the best athletes in the country.

I’m excited to partner with Brooks, continue to race the best in the world, and run happy,” Jackson, an Arkansas freshman, was quoted by Via Citius Mag.

As part of the NIL deal, Shawnti Jackson is expected to represent the brand in various events and campaigns, aiming to inspire the next generation of runners. Additionally, this partnership allows her to leverage her rising stardom, giving Brooks a unique opportunity to align itself with one of the most promising talents in American track and field.

The move comes as Brooks continues to expand its influence in the running community, seeking to foster relationships with athletes who embody the brand’s ethos of performance, innovation, and joy in the sport.