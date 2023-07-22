👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ 37 20 63.6k 100

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce produced her second record-breaking performance in two days, her lastest at the Meeting de Madrid 2023 in Spain on Saturday (22 Jul).

The Mommy Rocket sprinter looked effortless as she cruised down the straight after getting an excellent start to take the women’s 100m dash in 10.82. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce erased the previous meet record of 10.92 set by Barbara Pierre in 2013.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran her first 100m three days ago in Lucerne, Switzerland, cruising home in 10.82. Fraser-Pryce, the world 100m champion, looks forward to defending her title in Budapest 2023, just a month away.

Shericka Jackson, the world leader at 10.65, and Sha’Carri Richardson, whose season best is 10.71, are two of the leading contenders for the medals at the Budapest 23 World Championships.

Spain’s Jaël Sakura Bestue ran 11.10, and Jamaican Shashalee Forbes ran 11.11 to finish closest behind Fraser-Pryce.

Meanwhile, Rajindra Campbell set a new Jamaican record in the men’s shot put. Campbell, who had three of his six throws foul, produced the massive 22.22 meters at the end to win. He also broke the previous meet record of 21.79m. American Roger Steen took second place with 21.33m.

Megan Tapper Impress at Meeting de Madrid 2023

In other track and field news from the meet, Megan Tapper secured victory in the women’s 100m hurdles. The Jamaican champion ran 12.69 seconds to beat American Tone Marshall 12.74.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Jamaicans Tyler Mason (13.41) and Orlando Bennett (13.43) finished 4th and 5th, respectively, in the race won by Jason Joseph of Suiza (13.10) at the Meeting de Madrid 2023.

Julian Forte (JAM) secured 2nd place with 20.35, and Nigel Ellis (JAM) placed 5th with 20.79 in the men’s 200m. The victory goes to Luxolo Adams with a blazing 20.22.

Kimberly Williams reached 13.71 meters in the women’s triple jump, which Ana Peleteiro of Spain won with 14.15m, just ahead of Italian Darya Derkach with 14.14m.

