How to watch NACAC U18 and U23 Championships Live Stream? | Day 2

How to watch live streaming and get live updates of Day 2 at the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships 2023 on Saturday (22)? The event is being held in Costa Rica from July 21-23.

NACAC U18 and U23 Championships 2023 Live Stream on Saturday (22) by tuning into Federacion Costarricense de Atletismo Facebook page, while live results and the start list of each event will be available via the links below.

NACAC U18 and U23 Championships 2023 Day 2

Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Morning Session

Time Events Age Group Round Results 8:00 10.000 Metres Race Walk U23-Men Exhibición Result 8:00 Heptathlon – Long Jump (5) U23-Women Points Result 8:00 Heptathlon – Long Jump (5) U18-Women Points Result 8:00 Javelin Throw 800g U23-Men Final Result 8:00 Pole Vault U18-Men Exhibición Result 9:00 5.000 Metres Race Walk U18-Women Final Result 9:00 5.000 Metres Race Walk U23-Women Exhibición Result 9:30 Long Jump U18-Women Final Result 10:00 Decathlon – 110 Metres Hurdles 0.91 (6) U18-Men Points Result 10:10 Decathlon – 110 mts Hurdles 1.07 (6) U23-Men Points Result 10:20 110 Metres Hurdles 0.91 U18-Men Semifinal Result 10:30 110 mts Hurdles 1.07 U23-Men Semifinal Result 11:00 Long Jump U23-Women Final Result 11:00 Heptathlon – Javelin Throw 600g (6) U23-Women Points Result 11:00 Heptathlon – Javelin Throw 500g (6) U18-Women Points Result 11:00 Decathlon – Discus Throw 2 kg (7) U23-Men Points Result 11:00 Decathlon – Discus Throw 1.5 kg (7) U18-Men Points Result

July 22, 2023 – Afternoon Session

15:00 Hammer Throw 7.26 kg U23-Men Final Result 16:00 High Jump U18-Men Final Result 16:00 Decathlon – Pole Vault (8) U18-Men Points Result 16:00 Decathlon – Pole Vault (8) U23-Men Points Result 16:30 Hammer Throw 4 kg U23-Women Final Result 16:40 100 Metres Hurdles 0.76 U18-Women Final Result 16:55 100 Metres Hurdles 0.84 U23-Women Final Result 17:00 Long Jump U23-Men Final Result 17:10 110 Metres Hurdles 0.91 U18-Men Final – 17:20 110 mts Hurdles 1.07 U23-Men Final – 17:30 Shot Put 3 kg U18-Women Final Result 17:40 400 Metres U18-Women Final Result 17:50 400 Metres U18-Men Final Result 18:00 Decathlon – Javelin Throw 800g (9) U23-Men Points Result 18:00 Decathlon – Javelin Throw 700g (9) U18-Men Points Result 18:00 400 Metres U23-Women Final Result 18:10 400 Metres U23-Men Final Result 18:20 Heptathlon – 800 Metres (7) U18-Women Points Result 18:30 Heptathlon – 800 Metres (7) U23-Women Points Result 18:40 200 Metres U18-Women Semifinal Result 18:55 200 Metres U18-Men Semifinal Result 19:00 Shot Put 5 kg U18-Men Final Result 19:10 200 Metres U23-Women Semifinal Result 19:25 200 Metres U23-Men Semifinal Result 19:35 Decathlon – 1.500 Metres (10) U18-Men Points Result 19:45 Decathlon – 1.500 Metres (10) U23-Men Points Result 20:00 4×100 Metres Relay U18-Women Final Result 20:10 4×100 Metres Relay U18-Men Final Result 20:20 4×100 Metres Relay U23-Women Final Result 20:30 4×100 Metres Relay U23-Men Final Result

