How to Watch London Diamond League Live Stream? TV Schedule, Live Results and Startles

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 22, 2023
Want to Watch the London Diamond League Live Stream or on TV?
Discover How to Watch the London Diamond League Live Stream or on TV! Get all the details on where and how to catch the action-packed athletics event from the comfort of your home. Don’t miss out on the thrilling moments and top-notch performances in the prestigious London Diamond League.

The London Diamond League is returning to the Olympic Stadium after five years, and a massive attendance is expected. Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson clash in the women’s 100m, along with Sifan Hassan and Keely Hodgkinson, will be the highlights on the track. Top Track and Field Athletes will also be competing in men’s shot put and discus.

How to watch the London Diamond League?

Fans can watch on YouTube, but will have to use a VPN and select from one of the countires below:

  1. Connect to Australia, Bhutan, Iceland, Ireland or Japan server to Watch London Diamond League live stream on YouTube

London Diamond League International TV schedule (Sunday, 23 Jul):

8:04 am Women’s 400mh (Femke Bol, Janieve Russell, Rushell Clayton, Shamier Little)

8:14 am Men’s 1500m

8:22 am Men’s high jump

8:27 am Women’s 5000m

8:49 am Women’s long jump

8:53 am Men’s 110mh (Hansle Parchment, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts)

9:02 am Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

9:19 am Men’s 400m (Wayde Van Niekerk, Bryce Deadmon, Ryan Willie)

9:29 am Men’s 200m (Noah Lyles, Zharnel Hughes, Letsile Tebogo, Alexander Ogando, Joseph Fahnbulleh)

9:40 am Women’s 100m (Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Marie Josee TA LOU, Twanisha Terry, Daryll Neita, Anthonique Strachan, Dina Asher-Smith)

9:51 am Women’s 800m

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

