Marie-Josée Ta Lou defeats a relaxed Shericka Jackson as Sha’Carrie Richardson fails to appear at London DL

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 23, 2023
Marie-Josée TA LOU beats Shericka Jackson, who opted for a relaxed approach, as Sha'Carrie Richardson fails to show at London DL

Shericka Jackson opted for a relaxed approach as Marie-Josée Ta Lou raced to victory in Sunday’s women’s 100m dash at the London Diamond League. Unfortunately, Sha’Carrie Richardson was absent from the event.

Shericka Jackson’s Relaxed Approach Pays Off in Women’s 100m Dash at London Diamond League?

Jackson seemed to ease out of her drive phase around 30-40 meters into the race, smoothly gliding down the straight and finishing with a beaming smile in 10.94 seconds. London Diamond League 2023 Results

Meanwhile, Marie-Josée TA LOU dominated the competition, achieving a season-best and new meeting record with an astonishing 10.75 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith also performed well, finishing with a season-best time of 10.85 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith expressed her delight with the outcome, saying, “To come here today and run that, I haven’t run that fast before a championship ever.”

“I think that just bodes so well; I’m really excited to start tapering, stop running long stuff in training, and get ready for the major champs,” Asher-Smith told BBC TV.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Jamaicans Janieve Russell and Rushell Clayton secured second and fourth places, respectively, with times of 53.75 and 53.97.
However, Femke Bol of the Netherlands stole the spotlight, achieving a massive victory with a winning time of 51.45 seconds, setting new records for AR, DLR, MR, WL, and PB.

Jamaica’s Olympic Games representative, Hansle Parchment, secured fourth place in the men’s 110m hurdles, clocking 13.26 seconds. The event went to American world champion Grant Holloway, who finished in 13.01 seconds.

Noah Lyles Lights Up the Track with World-Leading Performance in Men’s 200m at London Diamond League

In what many described as the track and field news of the meet, American Noah Lyles dominated the men’s 200m. He was the star of the show, showcasing his dominance with a world-leading and meeting record time of 19.47 seconds. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana achieved a massive personal best of 19.50 seconds, also an Area Record for second place.

Zharnel Hughes, who trains in Jamaica, had a remarkable day, setting a new British record of 19.73 seconds. He expressed his joy, stating, “I got it done right here on home soil.”

“Today was an experimental day for me; I’m still learning the 200m because I’ve stopped running the 200 since 2015 probably,” he told BBC TV.
“For me, I’m just learning, bettering my performance. I followed the instruction my coach gave me. It’s very good running against these guys.

