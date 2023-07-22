Jamaica’s Wright and Carby Soar into Men’s 110m Final at NACAC U18 and U23 Championships

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ 20 63.6k 100

Daniel Wright and Kahiem Carby were the only two Jamaicans in action on Saturday morning at the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships in Costa Rica.

Wright won semi-final 2 in 13.19 seconds, while Carby was the semi-final one winner in 13.23. Both advanced to the men’s 110m final as the fastest qualifiers.

Yander Luis Herrera of Cuba is the third-fastest qualifier with 13.25.

In the U23 section, Jamaica’s Jaheem Hayles qualified for the final with the third-fastest time of 13.80. His teammate Jordani Woodley is also in the final with 14.21.

Canadian Craig Thorne is the fastest of the day with 13.52, ahead of Connor Schelman of the United States, 13.55.

Janae De Gannes of Trinidad and Tobago won the U18 women’s long jump with 6.11m. She won ahead of Legna Edith ECHEVARRIA Alvarez of Puerto Rico, 6.08m.

Keyshawn Strachan of the Bahamas won the men’s U23 javelin gold medal with a throw of 78.37m. He beat American Dash Sirmon, who ended with a mark of 75.28m.

