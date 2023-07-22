caribshopper
Jamaica’s Wright and Carby Soar into Men’s 110m Final at NACAC U18 and U23 Championships

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 22, 2023
Jamaican Duo Dominates in NACAC U18 and U23 Championships: Wright and Carby Blaze Through 110m Semi-finals
Daniel Wright and Kahiem Carby were the only two Jamaicans in action on Saturday morning at the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships in Costa Rica.

Wright won semi-final 2 in 13.19 seconds, while Carby was the semi-final one winner in 13.23. Both advanced to the men’s 110m final as the fastest qualifiers.

Yander Luis Herrera of Cuba is the third-fastest qualifier with 13.25.
In the U23 section, Jamaica’s Jaheem Hayles qualified for the final with the third-fastest time of 13.80. His teammate Jordani Woodley is also in the final with 14.21.

Canadian Craig Thorne is the fastest of the day with 13.52, ahead of Connor Schelman of the United States, 13.55.

Janae De Gannes of Trinidad and Tobago won the U18 women’s long jump with 6.11m. She won ahead of Legna Edith ECHEVARRIA Alvarez of Puerto Rico, 6.08m.

Keyshawn Strachan of the Bahamas won the men’s U23 javelin gold medal with a throw of 78.37m. He beat American Dash Sirmon, who ended with a mark of 75.28m.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

