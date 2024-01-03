In preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships, a delegation from World Athletics recently completed their first site visit in Japan.

On the Road to Tokyo 2025: World Athletics Commences Preparations with LOC

The visit included tours of the Japan National Stadium, the proposed marathon and race walk courses, various hotels, and other key locations integral to the event’s operations.

During this visit, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Tokyo outlined their vision and the organizational framework for the prestigious event. The agenda covered various important aspects such as the competition schedule and updates on the progress made so far in planning and preparations.

Marton Gyulai, the Director of Competition and Events at World Athletics, emphasized the significance of this upcoming event. “We are now entirely focused on the next milestone in the history of World Athletics, which is Tokyo 25,” he stated.

This visit marks a crucial step in the extensive planning process for the World Championships, ensuring that all facilities and arrangements meet the high standards required for a successful and memorable global athletics event.

