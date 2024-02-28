In a significant move set to reshape the landscape of track and field, the World Athletics Council has green-lighted a proposal that will revamp the summer athletics season starting in 2025.

This ambitious plan aims to weave a season-long narrative leading up to the World Athletics Championships, ensuring a dramatic build-up to what promises to be an annual sporting crescendo. Moreover, this restructure is designed to harmonize the global athletics calendar, culminating each season with the World Championships in a fixed mid-September slot.

World Athletics to Use All Nine Lanes in Semifinals and Finals, Starting 2025

Adding to the structural changes, the Council has also sanctioned a pivotal update to the competition format for laned events, encompassing sprints and races up to 800 meters. Starting from the 2025 World Athletics Championships, all nine lanes will be utilized in semifinals and finals when available, a departure from the traditional eight-lane format. This adjustment is more than a logistical change; it’s a strategic enhancement to the race progression conditions, ensuring a more inclusive and competitive final.

Under the new system, the top three finishers from each semifinal will secure their spot in the final, expanding the field to nine athletes or teams vying for glory. ALSO READ: Unstoppable Christopher Morales-Williams Breaks Indoor 400m World Record in Stunning SEC Victory

This overhaul reflects World Athletics’ commitment to elevating the sport’s appeal and accessibility, ensuring that each season builds momentum and excitement leading up to its pinnacle event. By offering a more predictable calendar and intensifying competition, these changes are poised to usher in a new era for athletics, promising fans and athletes alike a more engaging, competitive, and globally cohesive track and field season.

