Kirani James, the distinguished Grenadian 400m runner and Olympic medalist, is embarking on a new phase in his illustrious career as he prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Under the guidance of his new coach Chris Lawrence, formerly an assistant to the late Harvey Glance, James is setting his sights on his fourth Olympic appearance.

This strategic coaching change aims to build upon Kirani James’ already impressive track record, which includes three Olympic medals in the 400 meters.

Kirani James Sets Sights on Paris Olympics under Guidance of Coach Lawrence

Kirani James concluded the previous season on a high note with a win at the Diamond League Final in Eugene. His decision to work with Lawrence reflects his commitment to continuing the legacy of Coach Glance. “I’m pleased that Chris will be able to accompany and help aide me to continue the journey and path set out by coach Glance,” James commented.

Kirani James’ journey in athletics has been nothing short of remarkable. He burst onto the scene with victories at the Carifta Games and the World Youth Championships in the 200m. He continued his rise by winning the World U20 (Junior) 400m title in 2010. His crowning achievement came with a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, followed by silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making him the first athlete to win all three medals in the 100-year history of the event.

Additionally, James secured a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene and a bronze at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing. He also claimed two Diamond League titles in 2022 and 2023, along with a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2014. These accomplishments have established James as one of the elite athletes in the 400m discipline and Grenada’s first and only Olympic medalist.

As James and Lawrence collaborate towards the Paris Olympics, the athletics world will be eagerly watching. With his resilience, dedication, and proven track record, James is poised to add yet another chapter to his already legendary career in the world of athletics.

