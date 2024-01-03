MEXICO CITY (January 3, 2024) – Panam Sports organizers have announced a significant change regarding the XX Pan American Games. In a recent statement, they declared, “The Executive Committee of Panam Sports has unanimously decided to withdraw Barranquilla, Colombia, as the Host City for the XX Pan American Games.”

This move comes after the city failed to adhere to the terms of the Host City Contract.

Pan American Games 2027: Barranquilla Stripped of Hosting Rights by Panam Sports

The decision followed a critical meeting on October 19 in Santiago, Chile, and subsequent communications from Colombian authorities. The statement from Panam Sports organizers further explained, “Barranquilla requested an extension of the deadline to comply with the contract on October 25. Panam Sports provided new deadlines of December 30, 2023, and January 30, 2024, in response.”

However, the failure to meet these extended deadlines led to a decisive action. The Panam Sports organizers stated, “Since the new deadline passed with no response, on January 3, 2024, the Panam Sports Executive Committee has made the unwavering decision to remove the rights to be the Host City of the continental Games in 2027.”

In their announcement, Panam Sports organizers expressed their disappointment: “Panam Sports profoundly regrets this situation but has made this decision with the future of the greatest multisport event of the Americas and the athletes of the continent in mind.”

This decision marks a significant shift in the preparations for one of the most important sporting events in the Americas.

