The International Association of Sports Journalists (AIPS) recently conducted a vote for Sportsperson of the Year, where North American and Caribbean athletes Shericka Jackson (12th), Sha’Carri Richardson (22nd), and Noah Lyles (13th) were recognized among the top global sports personalities.

This accolade reflects the significant achievements and international acclaim garnered by these track and field stars. Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Noah Lyles were ranked alongside other distinguished athletes.

American Lyles won three gold medals in Budapest, the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, while compatriot Richardson took gold in the 100m, bronze in the 200m, and gold in the 4x100m.

Jackson, representing Jamaica, won gold in the 200m and 100m and 4x100m silver medals.

In the overall Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year categories, track and field athletes Faith Kipyegon and Armand Duplantis each secured second place. Kipyegon led the field with 9.03%, ranking ahead of other track and field athletes like Tigst Assefa (5th), Femke Bol (7th), Yulimar Rojas (8th), Sifan Hassan (24th), and Maria Perez (31st).

Duplantis earned 9.19% in the men’s category, surpassing Soufiane El Bakkali (8th), Eliud Kipchoge (11th), Kelvin Kiptum (14th), Miltiadis Tentoglou (21st), Gianmarco Tamberi (24th), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (26th), and Ryan Crouser (28th).

US gymnast Simone Biles and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic were named AIPS Athletes of the Year for 2023.

The Argentina men’s football team emerged victorious in the team categories, while the US women’s 4x100m relay team secured the 12th spot. The World Athletics Championships in Budapest were acknowledged for having the best press facilities among single-sport events, while the Summer World University Games in Chengdu were highlighted for their excellence in multi-sports categories.

